Phoenix visits Las Vegas after Wilson’s 32-point game

Phoenix Mercury (21-13, 11-8 Western Conference) at Las Vegas Aces (22-14, 13-8 Western Conference)

Las Vegas; Thursday, 10 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Las Vegas Aces hosts the Phoenix Mercury after A’ja Wilson scored 32 points in the Las Vegas Aces’ 74-72 win against the Atlanta Dream.

The Aces have gone 13-8 against Western Conference opponents. Las Vegas ranks fifth in the Western Conference in team defense, allowing 82.6 points while holding opponents to 44.3% shooting.

The Mercury have gone 11-8 against Western Conference opponents. Phoenix is fifth in the WNBA with 34.6 rebounds per game led by Alyssa Thomas averaging 8.6.

Las Vegas is shooting 42.6% from the field this season, 0.2 percentage points higher than the 42.4% Phoenix allows to opponents. Phoenix averages 83.6 points per game, 1.0 more than the 82.6 Las Vegas allows to opponents.

The teams square off for the fourth time this season. The Aces won the last matchup 86-83 on Aug. 16. Wilson scored 30 points to help lead the Aces to the win.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jackie Young is averaging 16.7 points and 4.5 assists for the Aces. Wilson is averaging 22.9 points, 10 rebounds, 3.3 assists, 1.6 steals and 2.2 blocks over the last 10 games.

Satou Sabally is averaging 17.1 points and 6.6 rebounds for the Mercury. Thomas is averaging 18.0 points and 10.2 rebounds while shooting 60.3% over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Aces: 9-1, averaging 85.9 points, 35.1 rebounds, 21.0 assists, 7.9 steals and 4.6 blocks per game while shooting 44.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 82.5 points per game.

Mercury: 6-4, averaging 85.3 points, 35.7 rebounds, 20.3 assists, 6.9 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 45.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 80.0 points.

INJURIES: Aces: Cheyenne Parker-Tyus: out (personal).

Mercury: None listed.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

