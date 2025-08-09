Phoenix plays Atlanta, aims for 20th win of season

Atlanta Dream (19-11, 11-6 Eastern Conference) at Phoenix Mercury (19-11, 9-7 Western Conference) Phoenix; Sunday, 6 p.m. EDT BOTTOM LINE:…

Atlanta Dream (19-11, 11-6 Eastern Conference) at Phoenix Mercury (19-11, 9-7 Western Conference)

Phoenix; Sunday, 6 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Phoenix Mercury will aim for its 20th victory of the season when the Mercury host the Atlanta Dream.

The Mercury are 11-4 on their home court. Phoenix is fifth in the WNBA with 20.8 assists per game. Alyssa Thomas leads the Mercury averaging 9.2.

The Dream are 9-7 on the road. Atlanta is second in the WNBA with 36.2 rebounds per game. Brionna Jones leads the Dream with 7.3.

Phoenix averages 9.3 made 3-pointers per game, 2.4 more made shots than the 6.9 per game Atlanta gives up. Atlanta averages 84.6 points per game, 4.9 more than the 79.7 Phoenix allows.

The two teams match up for the third time this season. The Dream defeated the Mercury 95-72 in their last meeting on Aug. 1. Allisha Gray led the Dream with 26 points, and Kahleah Copper led the Mercury with 19 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Satou Sabally is averaging 17.4 points and 6.7 rebounds for the Mercury. Thomas is averaging 16.8 points over the last 10 games.

Gray is scoring 18.9 points per game and averaging 5.4 rebounds for the Dream. Naz Hillmon is averaging 1.6 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Mercury: 5-5, averaging 82.0 points, 35.8 rebounds, 20.5 assists, 7.2 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 43.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 80.2 points per game.

Dream: 7-3, averaging 85.3 points, 34.9 rebounds, 22.3 assists, 7.0 steals and 4.2 blocks per game while shooting 46.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.2 points.

INJURIES: Mercury: None listed.

Dream: None listed.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.