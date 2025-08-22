Phoenix hosts Golden State after Burton’s 24-point game

Golden State Valkyries (18-17, 7-11 Western Conference) at Phoenix Mercury (21-14, 11-9 Western Conference) Phoenix; Friday, 10 p.m. EDT BOTTOM…

Golden State Valkyries (18-17, 7-11 Western Conference) at Phoenix Mercury (21-14, 11-9 Western Conference)

Phoenix; Friday, 10 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Golden State Valkyries visits the Phoenix Mercury after Veronica Burton scored 24 points in the Valkyries’ 98-91 loss to the Phoenix Mercury.

The Mercury are 11-9 in Western Conference games. Phoenix is fifth in the WNBA with 34.9 rebounds led by Alyssa Thomas averaging 8.7.

The Valkyries’ record in Western Conference play is 7-11. Golden State ranks third in the WNBA with 26.3 defensive rebounds per game led by Kayla Thornton averaging 5.2.

Phoenix scores 83.0 points, 5.6 more per game than the 77.4 Golden State allows. Golden State averages 78.2 points per game, 2.0 fewer than the 80.2 Phoenix allows.

The teams meet for the fourth time this season. The Mercury won 98-91 in the last matchup on Aug. 20. Kahleah Copper led the Mercury with 25 points, and Burton led the Valkyries with 24 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Thomas is averaging 16.1 points, 8.7 rebounds, 8.9 assists and 1.6 steals for the Mercury. Copper is averaging 16.4 points over the last 10 games.

Burton is averaging 11.7 points and 5.4 assists for the Valkyries. Iliana Rupert is averaging 7.8 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Mercury: 5-5, averaging 82.6 points, 36.7 rebounds, 19.3 assists, 6.1 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 43.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 81.1 points per game.

Valkyries: 6-4, averaging 76.8 points, 32.6 rebounds, 18.3 assists, 6.6 steals and 1.9 blocks per game while shooting 40.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.7 points.

INJURIES: Mercury: None listed.

Valkyries: Kayla Thornton: out for season (knee), Monique Billings: out (ankle).

