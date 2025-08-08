Phillies visit the Rangers to start 3-game series

Philadelphia Phillies (65-49, first in the NL East) vs. Texas Rangers (60-56, third in the AL West) Arlington, Texas; Friday,…

Philadelphia Phillies (65-49, first in the NL East) vs. Texas Rangers (60-56, third in the AL West)

Arlington, Texas; Friday, 8:05 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Phillies: Cristopher Sanchez (10-3, 2.34 ERA, 1.07 WHIP, 145 strikeouts); Rangers: Merrill Kelly (9-6, 3.22 ERA, 1.04 WHIP, 127 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Phillies -131, Rangers +111; over/under is 7 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Texas Rangers host the Philadelphia Phillies on Friday to begin a three-game series.

Texas has a 60-56 record overall and a 36-21 record in home games. The Rangers have a 37-7 record in games when they scored at least five runs.

Philadelphia has gone 28-28 on the road and 65-49 overall. Phillies pitchers have a collective 3.76 ERA, which ranks ninth in the majors.

The teams meet Friday for the first time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Marcus Semien has 15 doubles, a triple and 13 home runs for the Rangers. Wyatt Langford is 11 for 36 with four doubles and two RBIs over the last 10 games.

Kyle Schwarber leads the Phillies with 40 home runs while slugging .585. Brandon Marsh is 13 for 30 with three home runs and five RBIs over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rangers: 4-6, .243 batting average, 4.09 ERA, outscored by four runs

Phillies: 5-5, .245 batting average, 4.14 ERA, outscored opponents by four runs

INJURIES: Rangers: Evan Carter: 10-Day IL (back), Jacob Webb: 15-Day IL (back), Chris Martin: 15-Day IL (calf), Jake Burger: 10-Day IL (quadricep), Tyler Mahle: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Cody Bradford: 60-Day IL (elbow), Josh Sborz: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

Phillies: Daniel Robert: 15-Day IL (blister), Alec Bohm: 10-Day IL (ribcage), Aaron Nola: 60-Day IL (ankle)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

