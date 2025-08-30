Phillies try to keep home win streak alive, host the Braves

Atlanta Braves (61-74, fourth in the NL East) vs. Philadelphia Phillies (78-57, first in the NL East) Philadelphia; Saturday, 6:05…

Atlanta Braves (61-74, fourth in the NL East) vs. Philadelphia Phillies (78-57, first in the NL East)

Philadelphia; Saturday, 6:05 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Braves: Chris Sale (0-0); Phillies: Cristopher Sanchez (11-5, 2.66 ERA, 1.13 WHIP, 173 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Phillies -148, Braves +124; over/under is 7 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Philadelphia Phillies will try to keep their four-game home win streak alive when they face the Atlanta Braves.

Philadelphia has a 78-57 record overall and a 44-22 record at home. The Phillies have the third-best team batting average in MLB play at .258.

Atlanta has a 28-41 record in road games and a 61-74 record overall. The Braves have a 50-18 record in games when they out-hit their opponents.

Saturday’s game is the 12th meeting between these teams this season. The Phillies hold a 7-4 advantage in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kyle Schwarber leads the Phillies with 70 extra base hits (20 doubles, a triple and 49 home runs). J.T. Realmuto is 11 for 38 with two doubles, four home runs and eight RBIs over the last 10 games.

Matt Olson has a .269 batting average to lead the Braves, and has 35 doubles and 21 home runs. Ozzie Albies is 13 for 41 with three home runs and 12 RBIs over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Phillies: 6-4, .286 batting average, 4.55 ERA, outscored opponents by 12 runs

Braves: 5-5, .246 batting average, 6.21 ERA, outscored by six runs

INJURIES: Phillies: Jordan Romano: 15-Day IL (finger), Zack Wheeler: 15-Day IL (blood clot)

Braves: Aaron Bummer: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Luke Williams: 10-Day IL (oblique), Austin Riley: 10-Day IL (abdominal), Grant Holmes: 60-Day IL (elbow), Spencer Schwellenbach: 60-Day IL (elbow), Chris Sale: 60-Day IL (rib), AJ Smith-Shawver: 60-Day IL (calf/elbow), Reynaldo Lopez: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Joe Jimenez: 60-Day IL (knee)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

