Phillies try to extend road win streak in matchup with the Reds

Philadelphia Phillies (68-49, first in the NL East) vs. Cincinnati Reds (62-57, third in the NL Central) Cincinnati; Monday, 6:10…

Philadelphia Phillies (68-49, first in the NL East) vs. Cincinnati Reds (62-57, third in the NL Central)

Cincinnati; Monday, 6:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Phillies: Taijuan Walker (4-5, 3.53 ERA, 1.30 WHIP, 60 strikeouts); Reds: Andrew Abbott (8-2, 2.34 ERA, 1.13 WHIP, 99 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Reds -124, Phillies +104; over/under is 9 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Philadelphia Phillies visit the Cincinnati Reds aiming to continue a three-game road winning streak.

Cincinnati has a 62-57 record overall and a 33-26 record in home games. Reds hitters have a collective .318 on-base percentage, the eighth-ranked percentage in the NL.

Philadelphia is 68-49 overall and 31-28 in road games. The Phillies have the ninth-best team slugging percentage in the majors at .418.

Monday’s game is the fourth time these teams square off this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Elly De La Cruz leads the Reds with 46 extra base hits (24 doubles, three triples and 19 home runs). Spencer Steer is 10 for 38 with a double, a triple, three home runs and 13 RBIs over the last 10 games.

Trea Turner has 25 doubles, four triples, 12 home runs and 51 RBIs while hitting .282 for the Phillies. Brandon Marsh is 15 for 32 with five doubles and four home runs over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Reds: 5-5, .253 batting average, 4.19 ERA, outscored by three runs

Phillies: 7-3, .257 batting average, 3.24 ERA, outscored opponents by 17 runs

INJURIES: Reds: Nick Lodolo: 15-Day IL (finger), Wade Miley: 60-Day IL (flexor), Ian Gibaut: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Rhett Lowder: 60-Day IL (forearm), Hunter Greene: 15-Day IL (groin), Carson Spiers: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Tyler Callihan: 60-Day IL (forearm), Brandon Williamson: 60-Day IL (elbow), Julian Aguiar: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Phillies: Daniel Robert: 15-Day IL (blister), Alec Bohm: 10-Day IL (ribcage), Aaron Nola: 60-Day IL (ankle)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.