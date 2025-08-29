Phillies play the Braves after Schwarber’s 4-home run game

Atlanta Braves (61-73, fourth in the NL East) vs. Philadelphia Phillies (77-57, first in the NL East) Philadelphia; Friday, 6:45…

Atlanta Braves (61-73, fourth in the NL East) vs. Philadelphia Phillies (77-57, first in the NL East)

Philadelphia; Friday, 6:45 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Braves: Bryce Elder (5-9, 6.12 ERA, 1.52 WHIP, 96 strikeouts); Phillies: Ranger Suarez (10-6, 3.07 ERA, 1.13 WHIP, 122 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Phillies -184, Braves +152; over/under is 9 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Philadelphia Phillies host the Atlanta Braves after Kyle Schwarber hit four home runs on Thursday in a 19-4 win over the Braves.

Philadelphia is 43-22 at home and 77-57 overall. Phillies hitters have a collective .426 slugging percentage to rank third in the NL.

Atlanta has a 28-40 record in road games and a 61-73 record overall. The Braves have gone 45-11 in games when they scored five or more runs.

The teams play Friday for the 11th time this season. The Phillies lead the season series 6-4.

TOP PERFORMERS: Trea Turner leads the Phillies with a .299 batting average, and has 29 doubles, six triples, 14 home runs, 41 walks and 62 RBIs. Harrison Bader is 15 for 33 with a home run and three RBIs over the past 10 games.

Matt Olson leads the Braves with 21 home runs while slugging .456. Jurickson Profar is 14 for 39 with two doubles, five home runs and 15 RBIs over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Phillies: 6-4, .318 batting average, 5.17 ERA, outscored opponents by 16 runs

Braves: 5-5, .251 batting average, 7.16 ERA, outscored by nine runs

INJURIES: Phillies: Jordan Romano: 15-Day IL (finger), Zack Wheeler: 15-Day IL (blood clot)

Braves: Aaron Bummer: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Luke Williams: 10-Day IL (oblique), Austin Riley: 10-Day IL (abdominal), Grant Holmes: 60-Day IL (elbow), Spencer Schwellenbach: 60-Day IL (elbow), Chris Sale: 60-Day IL (rib), AJ Smith-Shawver: 60-Day IL (calf/elbow), Reynaldo Lopez: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Joe Jimenez: 60-Day IL (knee)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.