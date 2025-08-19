Phillies left-hander José Alvarado is reinstated following 80-game suspension for positive drug test

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Philadelphia Phillies left-hander José Alvarado returned from his rehab assignment with Triple-A Lehigh Valley and was reinstated…

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Philadelphia Phillies left-hander José Alvarado returned from his rehab assignment with Triple-A Lehigh Valley and was reinstated from the restricted list before Tuesday night’s game against Seattle.

Alvarado’s return follows an 80-game suspension for violating baseball’s performance-enhancing drugs policy.

Alvarado is ineligible for the postseason, possibly impacting manager Rob Thomson’s decision on who to use as closer in the final weeks of the regular season. Alvarado was 4-1 with seven saves and a 2.70 ERA before being placed on the restricted list by Major League Baseball on May 18.

Among other closer options in a deep bullpen are Jhoan Duran and Jordan Romano and set-up men Orion Kerkering and Matt Strahm.

Alvarado, 30, has 52 career saves, including a career-high 13 in 2024.

At the time of Alvarado’s suspension, Phillies president of baseball operations Dave Dombrowski said the positive test was caused by a weight loss drug Alvarado took during the offseason.

“It’s not something he did knowingly,” Dombrowski said. “I believe that, the way he talked to me.”

Alvarado allowed no runs in five rehab appearances with Lehigh Valley. He allowed four hits, struck out four batters and issued four walks across five innings.

To make room on the 26-man roster, right-hander Nolan Hoffman was optioned to Lehigh Valley. Left-hander Josh Walker was designated for assignment to clear a spot on the 40-man roster.

Alvarado was the second player suspended this year under the big league testing program after Atlanta outfielder Jurickson Profar.

