Phillies host the Braves, look to continue home win streak

Atlanta Braves (61-75, fourth in the NL East) vs. Philadelphia Phillies (79-57, first in the NL East)

Philadelphia; Sunday, 7:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Braves: Hurston Waldrep (4-0, 0.90 ERA, 0.93 WHIP, 24 strikeouts); Phillies: Jesus Luzardo (12-6, 4.23 ERA, 1.32 WHIP, 175 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Phillies -155, Braves +128; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Philadelphia Phillies will try to keep a five-game home win streak alive when they take on the Atlanta Braves.

Philadelphia has a 79-57 record overall and a 45-22 record in home games. Phillies pitchers have a collective 3.82 ERA, which ranks seventh in MLB play.

Atlanta has a 28-42 record on the road and a 61-75 record overall. Braves hitters have a collective .321 on-base percentage, the 10th-best percentage in MLB play.

The teams match up Sunday for the 13th time this season. The Phillies are ahead 8-4 in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kyle Schwarber has 49 home runs, 89 walks and 119 RBIs while hitting .247 for the Phillies. Trea Turner is 15 for 45 with three doubles, two triples, a home run and seven RBIs over the last 10 games.

Ozzie Albies has 20 doubles, a triple, 13 home runs and 60 RBIs while hitting .236 for the Braves. Jurickson Profar is 13 for 40 with three doubles and two home runs over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Phillies: 6-4, .280 batting average, 4.30 ERA, outscored opponents by 11 runs

Braves: 4-6, .234 batting average, 5.37 ERA, outscored by eight runs

INJURIES: Phillies: Jordan Romano: 15-Day IL (finger), Zack Wheeler: 15-Day IL (blood clot)

Braves: Aaron Bummer: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Luke Williams: 10-Day IL (oblique), Austin Riley: 10-Day IL (abdominal), Grant Holmes: 60-Day IL (elbow), Spencer Schwellenbach: 60-Day IL (elbow), AJ Smith-Shawver: 60-Day IL (calf/elbow), Reynaldo Lopez: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Joe Jimenez: 60-Day IL (knee)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.