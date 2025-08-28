Phillies head into matchup with the Braves on losing streak

Atlanta Braves (61-72, fourth in the NL East) vs. Philadelphia Phillies (76-57, first in the NL East) Philadelphia; Thursday, 6:45…

Atlanta Braves (61-72, fourth in the NL East) vs. Philadelphia Phillies (76-57, first in the NL East)

Philadelphia; Thursday, 6:45 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Braves: Cal Quantrill (4-11, 5.51 ERA, 1.42 WHIP, 85 strikeouts); Phillies: Aaron Nola (2-7, 6.52 ERA, 1.53 WHIP, 62 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Phillies -193, Braves +160; over/under is 9 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Philadelphia Phillies play the Atlanta Braves after losing three in a row.

Philadelphia has a 42-22 record at home and a 76-57 record overall. The Phillies have the second-ranked team batting average in the NL at .256.

Atlanta is 61-72 overall and 28-39 in road games. The Braves have the seventh-ranked team on-base percentage in the NL at .321.

The matchup Thursday is the 10th time these teams meet this season. The Phillies hold a 5-4 advantage in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Bryce Harper has 29 doubles and 21 home runs for the Phillies. J.T. Realmuto is 11 for 37 with two doubles and three home runs over the last 10 games.

Marcell Ozuna has 14 doubles, 20 home runs and 62 RBIs for the Braves. Jurickson Profar is 15 for 39 with two doubles and six home runs over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Phillies: 6-4, .303 batting average, 5.69 ERA, outscored opponents by three runs

Braves: 6-4, .257 batting average, 5.56 ERA, outscored opponents by seven runs

INJURIES: Phillies: Jordan Romano: 15-Day IL (finger), Zack Wheeler: 15-Day IL (blood clot)

Braves: Aaron Bummer: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Cal Quantrill: day-to-day (calf), Luke Williams: 10-Day IL (oblique), Austin Riley: 10-Day IL (abdominal), Grant Holmes: 60-Day IL (elbow), Spencer Schwellenbach: 60-Day IL (elbow), Chris Sale: 60-Day IL (rib), AJ Smith-Shawver: 60-Day IL (calf/elbow), Reynaldo Lopez: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Joe Jimenez: 60-Day IL (knee)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.