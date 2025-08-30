Philipsen wins his second stage of this year’s Spanish Vuelta, Traeen keeps overall lead

ZARAGOZA, Spain (AP) — Jasper Philipsen secured a second win at this year’s Spanish Vuelta after sprinting to the finish…

ZARAGOZA, Spain (AP) — Jasper Philipsen secured a second win at this year’s Spanish Vuelta after sprinting to the finish line of Stage 8 on Saturday.

The Belgian sprint expert won the flat 163-kilometer (101-mile) ride from Monzon Templario to Zaragoza in 3 hours, 43 minutes, 48 seconds. He had also won the opening stage for his Alpecin-Deceuninck team.

The 27-year-old Philipsen now has five career Vuelta stage wins to go with 10 stage wins at the Tour de France.

Torstein Traeen of Norway will wear the red leader’s jersey for a third straight day on Stage 9, a hilly 195-kilometer (121-mile) route from Alfaro to the category-one finish atop the Valdezcaray ski resort.

Race favorite and two-time Tour de France winner Jonas Vingegaard remained second overall at 2 minutes, 33 seconds back. João Almeida is third at 2:41 behind.

Monday will provide riders with their first rest day for the race that finishes in Madrid on Sept. 14.

___

AP sports: https://apnews.com/hub/sports

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.