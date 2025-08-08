Philadelphia 34, Cincinnati 27

Cincinnati 14 0 3 10 — 27 Philadelphia 7 17 3 7 — 34 First Quarter Cin_Hudson 12 pass…

Cincinnati 14 0 3 10 — 27 Philadelphia 7 17 3 7 — 34

First Quarter

Cin_Hudson 12 pass from Burrow (McPherson kick), 9:56.

Phi_McKee 1 run (Elliott kick), 5:00.

Cin_Chase 36 pass from Burrow (McPherson kick), 2:28.

Second Quarter

Phi_FG Elliott 44, 14:48.

Phi_A.Smith 6 pass from McKee (Mann kick), 1:33.

Phi_Cooper 20 pass from McKee (Elliott kick), :35.

Third Quarter

Phi_FG Elliott 23, 9:24.

Cin_FG McPherson 36, 5:19.

Fourth Quarter

Phi_Powell 2 run (Elliott kick), 13:39.

Cin_FG McPherson 51, 8:58.

Cin_Hudson 12 pass from Ridder (McPherson kick), 3:33.

A_69,879.

Cin Phi First downs 19 23 Total Net Yards 325 432 Rushes-yards 19-57 33-132 Passing 268 300 Punt Returns 2-48 4-61 Kickoff Returns 7-188 5-119 Interceptions Ret. 1-2 1-15 Comp-Att-Int 22-40-1 26-38-1 Sacked-Yards Lost 1-8 2-16 Punts 5-45.2 4-47.25 Fumbles-Lost 0-0 1-0 Penalties-Yards 8-68 10-80 Time of Possession 27:04 32:56

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING_Cincinnati, T.Brooks 10-26, C.Brown 5-23, Brightwell 3-9, Browning 1-(minus 1). Philadelphia, Shipley 7-48, Powell 6-32, Dillon 5-27, K.Robinson 12-24, McKee 1-1, Thompson-Robinson 2-0.

PASSING_Cincinnati, Burrow 9-10-0-123, Ridder 7-16-0-91, Browning 6-14-1-62. Philadelphia, McKee 20-25-0-252, Thompson-Robinson 5-8-0-56, McCord 1-5-1-8.

RECEIVING_Cincinnati, Hudson 6-62, Chase 4-77, Jones 3-41, C.Brown 3-25, Moore 2-2, Mayes 1-48, Tinsley 1-15, T.Brooks 1-3, Burton 1-3. Philadelphia, Cooper 6-82, Wilson 3-73, Granson 3-28, Dillon 3-27, Morin 2-30, Dotson 2-27, Jenkins 2-20, A.Smith 2-11, G.Jackson 1-8, Muse 1-6, Shipley 1-4.

MISSED FIELD GOALS_Philadelphia, Elliott 55.

