Philadelphia 34, Cincinnati 27

|Cincinnati
|14
|0
|3
|10
|—
|27
|Philadelphia
|7
|17
|3
|7
|—
|34
First Quarter
Cin_Hudson 12 pass from Burrow (McPherson kick), 9:56.
Phi_McKee 1 run (Elliott kick), 5:00.
Cin_Chase 36 pass from Burrow (McPherson kick), 2:28.
Second Quarter
Phi_FG Elliott 44, 14:48.
Phi_A.Smith 6 pass from McKee (Mann kick), 1:33.
Phi_Cooper 20 pass from McKee (Elliott kick), :35.
Third Quarter
Phi_FG Elliott 23, 9:24.
Cin_FG McPherson 36, 5:19.
Fourth Quarter
Phi_Powell 2 run (Elliott kick), 13:39.
Cin_FG McPherson 51, 8:58.
Cin_Hudson 12 pass from Ridder (McPherson kick), 3:33.
A_69,879.
___
|Cin
|Phi
|First downs
|19
|23
|Total Net Yards
|325
|432
|Rushes-yards
|19-57
|33-132
|Passing
|268
|300
|Punt Returns
|2-48
|4-61
|Kickoff Returns
|7-188
|5-119
|Interceptions Ret.
|1-2
|1-15
|Comp-Att-Int
|22-40-1
|26-38-1
|Sacked-Yards Lost
|1-8
|2-16
|Punts
|5-45.2
|4-47.25
|Fumbles-Lost
|0-0
|1-0
|Penalties-Yards
|8-68
|10-80
|Time of Possession
|27:04
|32:56
___
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING_Cincinnati, T.Brooks 10-26, C.Brown 5-23, Brightwell 3-9, Browning 1-(minus 1). Philadelphia, Shipley 7-48, Powell 6-32, Dillon 5-27, K.Robinson 12-24, McKee 1-1, Thompson-Robinson 2-0.
PASSING_Cincinnati, Burrow 9-10-0-123, Ridder 7-16-0-91, Browning 6-14-1-62. Philadelphia, McKee 20-25-0-252, Thompson-Robinson 5-8-0-56, McCord 1-5-1-8.
RECEIVING_Cincinnati, Hudson 6-62, Chase 4-77, Jones 3-41, C.Brown 3-25, Moore 2-2, Mayes 1-48, Tinsley 1-15, T.Brooks 1-3, Burton 1-3. Philadelphia, Cooper 6-82, Wilson 3-73, Granson 3-28, Dillon 3-27, Morin 2-30, Dotson 2-27, Jenkins 2-20, A.Smith 2-11, G.Jackson 1-8, Muse 1-6, Shipley 1-4.
MISSED FIELD GOALS_Philadelphia, Elliott 55.
