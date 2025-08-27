Live Radio
Pennsylvania Sportswatch Daily Listings

The Associated Press

August 27, 2025, 11:27 AM

Lafayette at Bowling Green — ESPN+, ESPN app

St. Bonaventure at St. Francis (PA) — NEC Front Row

CSU Fullerton at Pittsburgh — ACCNX

Atlanta at Philadelphia — FDSN SE Georgia, FDSN SE Tennessee, FDSN South, FDSN Southeast, FDSN Southeast NC, FDSN Southeast SC, FDSN South TN Nash., FDSN Tennessee, MLBN, NBCS Philadelphia, Fubo Sports US, MLB.TV

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive TV listings provided by LiveSportsOnTV.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Sports
