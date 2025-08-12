Live Radio
Home » Sports » Pennsylvania Sportswatch Daily Listings

Pennsylvania Sportswatch Daily Listings

The Associated Press

August 12, 2025, 11:51 AM

Pittsburgh at Milwaukee — FDSN MW Extra Iowa, FDSN Wisconsin, MLBN, SportsNet Pittsburgh, Fubo Sports US, MLB.TV

Philadelphia at Cincinnati — FDSN Indiana, FDSN Ohio, FDSN Ohio Cincinnati, FDSN SE Tennessee, FDSN Southeast NC, FDSN Tennessee, NBCS Philadelphia, Fubo Sports US, MLB.TV

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive TV listings provided by LiveSportsOnTV.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Sports
Federal News Network Logo
Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up