Pederson and Jung hit HRs, deGrom has 6 Ks as Rangers beat A’s 9-6 to sweep series

WEST SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — Joc Pederson homered, doubled and drove in three runs, Jacob deGrom struck out six in…

WEST SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — Joc Pederson homered, doubled and drove in three runs, Jacob deGrom struck out six in five scoreless innings, and the Texas Rangers beat the Athletics 9-6 on Sunday to sweep the three-game series.

DeGrom (10-6) allowed two hits and walked one to help the Rangers win their fifth straight game. Phil Maton pitched the ninth for his first save, allowing a run.

Josh Smith walked to leadoff the game, Wyatt Langford struck out and Pederson hit a 3-2 pitch from J.T. Ginn (2-6) down the line and over the wall in right field to make it 2-0.

Josh Jung homered off Ginn to lead off the second and doubled to drive in Adolis García in the ninth.

Smith hit an RBI double and scored when Pederson doubled with two out in the fifth to give the Rangers a 5-0 lead.

Langford drew a bases-loaded walk to bring home Ezequiel Duran before Helman singled to drive in Smith and make it 7-0

Key moment

Pederson’s first-inning homer.

Key stat

The Athletics, who have been swept nine times this season, were swept at home for the first time since May 19-22 by the Los Angeles Angels. The Rangers swept a road series for the first time this season.

Up next

Luis Morales (2-0, 1.19 ERA) was set to pitch for the Athletics on Monday in St. Louis against Sonny Gray (12-7, 4.19). Patrick Corbin (7-9, 4.33 ERA) was scheduled to take the mound for Texas on Monday night at Arizona against Ryne Nelson (7-3, 3.53).

___

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/MLB

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.