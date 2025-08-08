Paula Badosa pulls out of the US Open. She hasn’t played since a first-round loss at Wimbledon

NEW YORK (AP) — Former top-10 player Paula Badosa pulled out of the U.S. Open on Friday after dealing with…

NEW YORK (AP) — Former top-10 player Paula Badosa pulled out of the U.S. Open on Friday after dealing with a back injury that has sidelined her since a first-round loss at Wimbledon on June 30.

The U.S. Tennis Association announced Badosa’s withdrawal and said Jil Teichmann would replace her in the field. Alizé Cornet, who retired from tennis last year but returned to action this year, is the next woman in line to get a berth in the draw at Flushing Meadows if someone else pulls out.

Play is scheduled to begin on Aug. 24 in the singles brackets at the year’s last Grand Slam tournament.

Badosa, a 27-year-old from Spain, reached a career-best ranking of No. 2 in 2022 and is currently No. 12.

She reached the semifinals at the Australian Open this January. Her best showing at the U.S. Open was a run to the quarterfinals last year.

