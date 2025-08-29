Paul Skenes helps Pirates beat Red Sox 4-2. Boston lefty Payton Tolle strong in major league debut

BOSTON (AP) — Paul Skenes pitched six strong innings, and Tommy Pham and Andrew McCutchen hit back-to-back doubles after the…

BOSTON (AP) — Paul Skenes pitched six strong innings, and Tommy Pham and Andrew McCutchen hit back-to-back doubles after the Pirates chased Red Sox phenom Payton Tolle in his major league debut, rallying Pittsburgh to a 4-2 victory on Friday night.

Skenes (9-9) allowed one earned run on seven hits and a walk, striking out six in six innings. Dennis Santana pitched the ninth to earn his 11th save and give the last-place Pirates their seventh win in nine games.

Called up earlier in the day when World Series clincher Walker Buehler was released, Tolle had a one-hitter through five innings and was lifted after allowing back-to-back singles with one out in the sixth. After shaking hands with manager Alex Cora on the mound, Tolle walked off to a standing ovation, looking to the sky as he left the field.

Pham followed with a line drive off Greg Weissert (6-5) over the center fielder’s head, tying the game 2-all and depriving Tolle of the victory. McCutchen, who had three hits in the game, then doubled to give the Pirates a 3-2 lead.

Romy Gonzalez had three hits for Boston and Roman Anthony had two, including a solo homer. The Red Sox had won four in a row and seven of their last eight.

Boston scored an unearned run to break a scoreless tie in the fourth when Skenes couldn’t get to Ceddanne Rafaela’s nubber and third baseman Isiah Kiner-Falefa threw it wide of first for an error. Masataka Yoshida came around to score from second.

Tolle was the first Red Sox pitcher to strike out eight or more batters in his major league debut since Daisuke Matsuzaka fanned 10 in 2007.

Boston RHP Dustin May (7-10) will face Pittsburgh RHP Johan Oviedo (1-0) Saturday.

