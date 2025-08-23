Padres put outfielder Jackson Merrill on injured list with sprained left ankle

SAN DIEGO (AP) — Outfielder Jackson Merrill has been placed on the San Diego Padres’ 10-day injured list as he…

SAN DIEGO (AP) — Outfielder Jackson Merrill has been placed on the San Diego Padres’ 10-day injured list as he recovers from a sprained left ankle.

The Padres put Merrill on the list Saturday for the third time this season, making this move retroactive to Aug. 20. The club didn’t immediately make a corresponding roster move before facing the Los Angeles Dodgers at Petco Park.

Merrill has missed six straight games since Aug. 17 after spraining his ankle last weekend at Dodger Stadium, but San Diego waited to make the roster move until it was clear Merrill couldn’t get healthy within the 10-day window.

Merrill has been moving with a limp since he rolled his ankle at the plate on Aug. 15, also incurring a bone bruise. He played in two more games before sitting out.

Merrill is batting .261 with nine homers and 51 RBIs this season after finishing as the runner-up for the NL Rookie of the Year award in 2024. He hasn’t been able to maintain his formidable rookie production in his sophomore season, with his OPS dropping from .826 to .729, but he has remained a steady offensive contributor and an excellent defender in center field.

Ramón Laureano has replaced Merrill in center, and Gavin Sheets has taken over in left field.

