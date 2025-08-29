Padres place shortstop Xander Bogaerts on 10-day injured list with foot fracture

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — The San Diego Padres placed shortstop Xander Bogaerts on the 10-day injured list Friday with a non-displaced…

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — The San Diego Padres placed shortstop Xander Bogaerts on the 10-day injured list Friday with a non-displaced fracture in his left foot.

Bogaerts sustained the injury in Wednesday’s game against Seattle when he fouled a ball off his foot. He stayed in that game, but eventually had imaging that revealed a fracture.

“Not great news,” Padres manager Mike Shildt said before Friday’s game against Minnesota. “Effectively, it’s a fracture that’s going to require him being in a boot for a week and then evaluation from there.”

Shildt added that the team’s medical staff doesn’t believe it will be a season-ending injury for Bogaerts, but Shildt didn’t have a timeline Friday.

Prior to the injury, Bogaerts played in 131 of the Padres’ 134 games. He was batting .262 with 49 RBI and had a career-high 20 stolen bases this season.

“He was swinging the bat really well,” Shildt said. “He was playing really, really good shortstop, did a lot of things on the bases. … A catalyst on the club.”

To take Bogaerts’ spot on the roster, San Diego recalled infielder Mason McCoy from Triple-A El Paso. McCoy has appeared in four games with the Padres this year and was batting .272 with 11 home runs and 59 RBIs in 90 games at Triple-A.

San Diego entered play Friday two games behind the first-place Los Angeles Dodgers in the NL West.

___

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.