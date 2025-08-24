Padres host the Dodgers on home winning streak

Los Angeles Dodgers (73-57, second in the NL West) vs. San Diego Padres (74-56, first in the NL West) San…

Los Angeles Dodgers (73-57, second in the NL West) vs. San Diego Padres (74-56, first in the NL West)

San Diego; Sunday, 4:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Dodgers: Yoshinobu Yamamoto (10-8, 2.76 ERA, 1.07 WHIP, 151 strikeouts); Padres: Nick Pivetta (13-4, 2.81 ERA, 0.94 WHIP, 154 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Dodgers -139, Padres +118; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The San Diego Padres will try to keep a five-game home win streak alive when they play the Los Angeles Dodgers.

San Diego has a 43-21 record at home and a 74-56 record overall. Padres pitchers have a collective 3.52 ERA, which leads the NL.

Los Angeles is 73-57 overall and 32-33 in road games. Dodgers hitters are batting a collective .253, which ranks third in the NL.

The teams meet Sunday for the 13th time this season. The Dodgers are ahead 8-4 in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Fernando Tatis Jr. has 25 doubles, two triples, 17 home runs and 52 RBIs while hitting .266 for the Padres. Ramon Laureano is 14 for 36 with a double and three home runs over the past 10 games.

Shohei Ohtani has 17 doubles, eight triples and 44 home runs for the Dodgers. Freddie Freeman is 10 for 38 with three doubles and two home runs over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Padres: 6-4, .254 batting average, 2.59 ERA, outscored opponents by 21 runs

Dodgers: 5-5, .223 batting average, 4.23 ERA, outscored opponents by seven runs

INJURIES: Padres: Jackson Merrill: 10-Day IL (ankle), Michael King: 15-Day IL (knee), Jhony Brito: 60-Day IL (forearm), Joe Musgrove: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Dodgers: Max Muncy: 10-Day IL (oblique), Brock Stewart: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Tommy Edman: 10-Day IL (ankle), Hyeseong Kim: 10-Day IL (shoulder), Michael Kopech: 60-Day IL (knee), Kike Hernandez: 10-Day IL (elbow), Roki Sasaki: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Tony Gonsolin: 60-Day IL (elbow), Evan Phillips: 60-Day IL (forearm), Kyle Hurt: 60-Day IL (elbow), Michael Grove: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Brusdar Graterol: 60-Day IL (shoulder), River Ryan: 60-Day IL (elbow), Gavin Stone: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

