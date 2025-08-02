Padres host the Cardinals on 3-game home win streak

St. Louis Cardinals (55-56, fourth in the NL Central) vs. San Diego Padres (61-49, second in the NL West) San…

St. Louis Cardinals (55-56, fourth in the NL Central) vs. San Diego Padres (61-49, second in the NL West)

San Diego; Saturday, 10:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Cardinals: Michael McGreevy (2-2, 4.91 ERA, 1.21 WHIP, 19 strikeouts); Padres: Randy Vasquez (3-4, 3.65 ERA, 1.37 WHIP, 52 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Padres -139, Cardinals +118; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The San Diego Padres will try to keep a three-game home win streak alive when they face the St. Louis Cardinals.

San Diego has a 35-18 record in home games and a 61-49 record overall. Padres hitters are batting a collective .250, which ranks sixth in the NL.

St. Louis has a 23-32 record on the road and a 55-56 record overall. The Cardinals have the seventh-ranked team batting average in the NL at .249.

The teams play Saturday for the fifth time this season. The season series is tied 2-2.

TOP PERFORMERS: Manny Machado has 27 doubles and 20 home runs while hitting .302 for the Padres. Luis Arraez is 17 for 40 with three doubles and a home run over the past 10 games.

Willson Contreras leads the Cardinals with 15 home runs while slugging .447. Masyn Winn is 12 for 36 with four doubles and seven RBIs over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Padres: 6-4, .289 batting average, 2.93 ERA, outscored opponents by 17 runs

Cardinals: 3-7, .205 batting average, 4.03 ERA, outscored by 18 runs

INJURIES: Padres: Nestor Cortes: 60-Day IL (elbow), Michael King: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Jhony Brito: 60-Day IL (forearm), Joe Musgrove: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Cardinals: Nolan Arenado: 10-Day IL (shoulder), John King: 15-Day IL (oblique), Lars Nootbaar: 10-Day IL (ribs), Zack Thompson: 60-Day IL (lat)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

