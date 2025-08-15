Padres bring 5-game win streak into matchup with the Dodgers

San Diego Padres (69-52, first in the NL West) vs. Los Angeles Dodgers (68-53, second in the NL West) Los…

San Diego Padres (69-52, first in the NL West) vs. Los Angeles Dodgers (68-53, second in the NL West)

Los Angeles; Friday, 10:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Padres: TBD; Dodgers: Clayton Kershaw (6-2, 3.14 ERA, 1.26 WHIP, 46 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Dodgers -190, Padres +159; over/under is 9 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The San Diego Padres will try to keep a five-game win streak alive when they take on the Los Angeles Dodgers.

Los Angeles has a 38-24 record in home games and a 68-53 record overall. The Dodgers have a 54-12 record in games when they scored at least five runs.

San Diego has a 69-52 record overall and a 31-32 record in road games. The Padres have gone 38-10 in games when they did not allow a home run.

The teams play Friday for the eighth time this season. The Dodgers lead the season series 5-2.

TOP PERFORMERS: Shohei Ohtani has 16 doubles, eight triples and 43 home runs for the Dodgers. Mookie Betts is 14 for 42 with two doubles and a home run over the past 10 games.

Luis Arraez has 23 doubles, four triples and six home runs for the Padres. Xander Bogaerts is 10 for 39 with three doubles and three home runs over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Dodgers: 4-6, .263 batting average, 3.78 ERA, outscored opponents by 12 runs

Padres: 8-2, .271 batting average, 3.42 ERA, outscored opponents by 20 runs

INJURIES: Dodgers: Max Muncy: day-to-day (side soreness), Brock Stewart: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Tommy Edman: 10-Day IL (ankle), Kirby Yates: 15-Day IL (back), Hyeseong Kim: 10-Day IL (shoulder), Tanner Scott: 15-Day IL (elbow), Michael Kopech: 60-Day IL (knee), Kike Hernandez: 10-Day IL (elbow), Roki Sasaki: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Tony Gonsolin: 60-Day IL (elbow), Evan Phillips: 60-Day IL (forearm), Kyle Hurt: 60-Day IL (elbow), Michael Grove: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Brusdar Graterol: 60-Day IL (shoulder), River Ryan: 60-Day IL (elbow), Gavin Stone: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

Padres: Michael King: 15-Day IL (knee), Jhony Brito: 60-Day IL (forearm), Joe Musgrove: 60-Day IL (elbow)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.