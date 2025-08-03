Padres and Cardinals play in series rubber match

St. Louis Cardinals (56-56, fourth in the NL Central) vs. San Diego Padres (61-50, second in the NL West) San…

St. Louis Cardinals (56-56, fourth in the NL Central) vs. San Diego Padres (61-50, second in the NL West)

San Diego; Sunday, 4:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Cardinals: Andre Pallante (6-7, 4.62 ERA, 1.30 WHIP, 76 strikeouts); Padres: Dylan Cease (3-10, 4.79 ERA, 1.33 WHIP, 153 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Padres -155, Cardinals +130; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The San Diego Padres and St. Louis Cardinals play on Sunday with the three-game series tied 1-1.

San Diego has a 61-50 record overall and a 35-19 record in home games. The Padres have gone 33-11 in games when they scored at least five runs.

St. Louis is 56-56 overall and 24-32 on the road. The Cardinals have a 43-20 record in games when they record eight or more hits.

Sunday’s game is the seventh time these teams match up this season. The season series is tied 3-3.

TOP PERFORMERS: Manny Machado has 27 doubles and 20 home runs for the Padres. Fernando Tatis Jr. is 11 for 39 with four doubles, a home run and two RBIs over the last 10 games.

Brendan Donovan has 24 doubles and nine home runs for the Cardinals. Masyn Winn is 11 for 35 with four doubles over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Padres: 6-4, .295 batting average, 3.31 ERA, outscored opponents by 15 runs

Cardinals: 4-6, .206 batting average, 3.78 ERA, outscored by 11 runs

INJURIES: Padres: Nestor Cortes: 60-Day IL (elbow), Michael King: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Jhony Brito: 60-Day IL (forearm), Joe Musgrove: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Cardinals: Nolan Arenado: 10-Day IL (shoulder), John King: 15-Day IL (oblique), Zack Thompson: 60-Day IL (lat)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

