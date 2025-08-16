Owen Wolff’s second-half goal helps Austin up unbeaten streak to six in 1-1 draw with Dallas

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Owen Wolff scored early in the second half to help Austin FC up its unbeaten streak…

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Owen Wolff scored early in the second half to help Austin FC up its unbeaten streak to six with a 1-1 draw against FC Dallas on Saturday night.

Dallas (7-11-8) grabbed a 1-0 lead in the 37th minute and took it into halftime when defender Shaq Moore used an assist from Petar Musa to score for the third time this season and fourth in 91 career appearances. Musa’s helper was his fifth of the campaign.

Austin (9-8-8) pulled even in the 51st minute on Wolff’s goal — his career-best third of the season. Defender Mikkel Desler collected his second assist and Osman Bukari notched his seventh on the equalizer.

Brad Stuver had one save for Austin in the first matchup this season.

Michael Collodi saved three shots in his third start for Dallas. Collodi had the only two saves in the first half.

Dallas leads the all-time series 7-2-3. Eighteen of club’s 29 points this season have come on the road.

Dallas is 1-0-1 since Luciano Acosta transferred to Brazil’s Fluminense.

Dallas will host Los Angeles FC on Saturday. Austin travels to play CF Montreal on Saturday.

