Oneil Cruz homers as the surging Pirates beat the Red Sox 10-3

BOSTON (AP) — Oneil Cruz homered, Bryan Reynolds drove in two runs and the Pittsburgh Pirates beat the Boston Red Sox 10-3 on Saturday.

Tommy Pham and Nick Gonzales also drove in two runs apiece as Pittsburgh won for the eighth time in 10 games. Johan Oviedo (2-0) pitched five innings of two-run ball.

Pittsburgh also beat Boston 4-2 on Friday night. The Pirates (61-76) are in last place in the NL Central, and the Red Sox (75-62) hold the second wild-card position in the AL.

Carlos Narváez hit his 12th homer for Boston, and Romy Gonzalez had two hits and two RBIs.

Red Sox right-hander Dustin May (7-11) permitted seven runs, six earned, and eight hits in 5 1/3 innings. It was his worst start since he was acquired in a July 31 trade with the Dodgers

