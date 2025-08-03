One-match ban leaves England’s Packer available for Women’s Rugby World Cup opener

LONDON (AP) — Flanker Marlie Packer will be available for England’s opening match in the Women’s Rugby World Cup after…

LONDON (AP) — Flanker Marlie Packer will be available for England’s opening match in the Women’s Rugby World Cup after she received a one-match ban on Sunday.

Stand-in captain Packer was sent off on Saturday during a 97-7 win over Spain in a World Cup warmup in Leicester.

In a ruck clearout, her shoulder targeted and bent the leg of fullback Claudia Pena.

Packer didn’t accept it was a red card offense at her disciplinary hearing but the panel disagreed and considered the foul play reckless.

She will miss England’s final warmup against France next Saturday.

England opens the World Cup against the United States on Aug. 22 in Sunderland.

___

AP rugby: https://apnews.com/hub/rugby

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.