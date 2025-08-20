Olympic equestrian rider Schwizer suspended from Swiss team for financial legal issues

BERN, Switzerland (AP) — Three-time Olympic equestrian rider Pius Schwizer was suspended from the Swiss national team Wednesday while he…

BERN, Switzerland (AP) — Three-time Olympic equestrian rider Pius Schwizer was suspended from the Swiss national team Wednesday while he faces legal issues for alleged financial debts.

The 63-year-old Schwizer competed for Switzerland at the Paris Olympics one year ago in team jumping at Versailles and was in the team that took bronze at the 2008 Beijing Summer Games.

The Swiss equestrian federation cited media reports in recent days of legal matters faced by the rider who was the world No. 1 in jumping in 2010.

“Pius Schwizer’s current situation is no longer compatible with the demands necessary to represent Switzerland at the highest level as a Swiss team member,” the federation said, adding he can still compete as an independent individual.

Swiss media reported that police visited Schwizer’s farm last week and took away some horses in relation to claims by creditors of unpaid debts.

