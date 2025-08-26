Live Radio
Home » Sports » Odegaard's inclusion in Norway…

Odegaard’s inclusion in Norway squad eases injury concern for Arsenal before Liverpool match

The Associated Press

August 26, 2025, 9:28 AM

OSLO, Norway (AP) — Arsenal captain Martin Odegaard was included in Norway’s national team squad for upcoming matches, easing concern over an apparent injury ahead of a Premier League game against Liverpool.

Odegaard exited Arsenal’s 5-0 rout of Leeds on Saturday after appearing to hurt his right shoulder.

Arsenal visits Liverpool on Sunday in a league match between two likely title contenders.

Norway hosts Finland in a friendly on Sept. 4 and then plays Moldova in a World Cup qualifier on Sept. 9.

Norway leads its qualifying group with a perfect 12 points from four matches as it attempts to reach its first World Cup since 1998.

Erling Haaland was also included in Norway’s squad.

___

AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Other Sports News | Soccer News | Sports
Federal News Network Logo
Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up