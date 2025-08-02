Nordic Catcher S wins 100th Hambletonian in record time

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP) — Nordic Catcher S won the 100th Hambletonian in a stakes-record 1:50 on Saturday at the…

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP) — Nordic Catcher S won the 100th Hambletonian in a stakes-record 1:50 on Saturday at the Meadowlands Racetrack, giving driver and trainer Ake Svanstedt his third victory in harness racing’s signature event.

The trotter beat previously undefeated Super Chapter by a length, with Maryland, the 3-2 favorite, third in the $1 million race. Nordic Catcher S broke the stakes record of 1:50.1 set by colt Muscle Hill in 2009 and matched by filly Ramona Hill in 2020.

“I’m impressed with him,” said Svanstedt, a Hall of Famer in his native Sweden who has been based in the U.S. since 2014. “He’s tough and fast. It’s a great win, for it to be historical, in the 100th Hambletonian. He’s raced better and better each race, and his form was absolutely on top today. Everything was perfect.”

Svanstedt co-owns Nordic Catcher S with Jeff Gural’s Little E LLC. Svanstedt also won the Hambletonian previously with Perfect Spirit in 2017 and Captain Corey in 2021. He trained and drove both those horses as well.

Go Dog Go was the early leader from post 10 and battled with Nordic Catcher through three-quarters in 1:22.4. Nordic Catcher took the lead and began to pull away in the final eighth of a mile, then held off Super Chapter with a final acceleration.

Nordic Catcher S is a five-time winner with $813,285 in winnings. Nordic Catcher S paid $11.20 to win as the 9-2 third choice.

___

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.