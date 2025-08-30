Nicolas Jackson’s proposed loan move to Bayern from Chelsea thrown into doubt

LONDON (AP) — Chelsea striker Nicolas Jackson’s proposed loan move to Bayern Munich has been thrown into doubt at the…

LONDON (AP) — Chelsea striker Nicolas Jackson’s proposed loan move to Bayern Munich has been thrown into doubt at the last minute.

Video footage showed the Senegal striker arriving in Munich on Saturday, reportedly to complete the switch to Bayern after falling out of favor at Chelsea.

However, reports in the British media said Chelsea has pulled out of the deal because of an injury to Liam Delap early in the team’s 2-0 win over Fulham in the Premier League on Saturday. Delap is one of two senior strikers in Chelsea’s squad, along with Joao Pedro.

Chelsea didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment.

Max Eberl, Bayern’s board member for sport, said before the team’s match at Augsburg in the Bundesliga on Saturday that the club will “take our time dealing with it after the game.”

Bayern will “think about it, see what happens, and act accordingly,” Eberl said. “I can’t say exactly what’s going on right now.”

Chelsea sold another striker on Saturday, with Christopher Nkunku leaving for AC Milan.

Jackson joined Chelsea from Villarreal in June 2023 and signed a contract extension last September to 2033. He has dropped down the pecking order under coach Enzo Maresca, however, because of his wasteful finishing and disciplinary issues.

