Nick Cushing named coach of expansion Denver Summit in the National Women’s Soccer League

DENVER (AP) — Former Manchester City women’s coach Nick Cushing has been named head coach of the expansion Denver Summit…

DENVER (AP) — Former Manchester City women’s coach Nick Cushing has been named head coach of the expansion Denver Summit in the National Women’s Soccer League.

The Summit, who join the league next season, announced the move on Wednesday.

“Our team will play an attacking form of the game that excites our stadium and makes things difficult for our opponents. We want to create a winning team as well as a great experience for all of Colorado,” Cushing said in a statement.

Cushing took over as interim coach at Manchester City in March after Gareth Taylor was fired. He had previously served as head coach of the club from 2013 to 2020, winning the Women’s Super League title in 2016 and the FA Cup in 2017.

A native of Chester, England, Cushing was also former coach of the men’s Major League Soccer club New York City FC from 2022-24.

“In order to be successful right away, you need people that have experienced environments like this, have built organizations, and have had success,” Summit general manager Curt Johnson said. “Nick brings world-class experience, a passion for player development, and a tactical vision that will excite Summit supporters. He’s won major trophies and is the right leader to guide us into our first season and beyond.”

Last month, the Denver team announced its name, crest and branding as it ramps up for its first season. The Summit and the expansion Boston Legacy will bring the league to 16 teams.

Denver was awarded a franchise last December. The team will play in a temporary home for two seasons before moving to a new 14,500-seat purpose-built stadium in 2028. The club has also broken ground on a training center in Centennial.

___

AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.