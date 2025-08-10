Nexo Championship Par Scores

Sunday
At Trump International Golf Links
Aberdeen, United Kingdom
Purse: $2.8 million
Yardage: 7,439; Par: 72
Final Round
|Grant Forrest, Scotland (585), $401,607
|71-66-71-72—280
|-8
|Joe Dean, England (389), $259,864
|69-74-70-71—284
|-4
|Jacob Skov Olesen, Denmark (181), $122,372
|73-70-70-72—285
|-3
|John Parry, England (181), $122,372
|69-74-72-70—285
|-3
|Kristoffer Reitan, Norway (181), $122,372
|72-71-68-74—285
|-3
|Jordan L. Smith, England (122), $82,684
|69-69-78-70—286
|-2
|Todd Clements, England (90), $60,950
|71-71-69-76—287
|-1
|Oliver Lindell, Finland (90), $60,950
|72-70-73-72—287
|-1
|Andy Sullivan, England (90), $60,950
|72-71-70-74—287
|-1
|David Micheluzzi, Australia (65), $43,783
|71-71-75-71—288
|E
|Eddie Pepperell, England (65), $43,783
|72-71-71-74—288
|E
|Richard Sterne, South Africa (65), $43,783
|67-73-76-72—288
|E
|Matthis Besard, Belgium (51), $34,097
|74-70-75-70—289
|+1
|Justin Harding, South Africa (51), $34,097
|70-72-76-71—289
|+1
|Casey Jarvis, South Africa (51), $34,097
|73-74-74-68—289
|+1
|Benjamin Schmidt, England (51), $34,097
|72-72-75-70—289
|+1
|Jack Senior, England (51), $34,097
|73-71-72-73—289
|+1
|Alexander Settemsdal, Norway (51), $34,097
|74-71-73-71—289
|+1
|Matthew Baldwin, England (40), $27,168
|69-77-74-70—290
|+2
|Daniel Brown, England (40), $27,168
|75-73-71-71—290
|+2
|Daan Huizing, Netherlands (40), $27,168
|72-69-70-79—290
|+2
|Ryan Lumsden, Scotland (40), $27,168
|71-74-70-75—290
|+2
|Ryan Van Velzen, South Africa (40), $27,168
|74-72-70-74—290
|+2
|Marc Warren, Scotland (0), $27,168
|72-73-78-67—290
|+2
|Veer Ahlawat, India (36), $24,215
|73-72-75-71—291
|+3
|Marcus Kinhult, Sweden (36), $24,215
|73-72-73-73—291
|+3
|Marco Penge, England (33), $22,088
|75-68-75-74—292
|+4
|Brandon Robinson-Thompson, England (33), $22,088
|70-76-72-74—292
|+4
|Daniel Young, Scotland (33), $22,088
|71-72-73-76—292
|+4
|Pablo Ereno Perez, Spain (0), $22,088
|74-72-74-72—292
|+4
|Louis Albertse, South Africa (27), $17,095
|68-76-75-74—293
|+5
|Kiradech Aphibarnrat, Thailand (27), $17,095
|75-70-75-73—293
|+5
|Hamish Brown, Denmark (27), $17,095
|76-72-75-70—293
|+5
|Rafa Cabrera Bello, Spain (27), $17,095
|74-72-77-70—293
|+5
|Jens Dantorp, Sweden (27), $17,095
|73-72-79-69—293
|+5
|Dan Erickson, United States (27), $17,095
|76-70-75-72—293
|+5
|Alex Fitzpatrick, England (27), $17,095
|69-73-78-73—293
|+5
|Joakim Lagergren, Sweden (27), $17,095
|77-68-75-73—293
|+5
|Troy Merritt, United States (27), $17,095
|71-75-73-74—293
|+5
|Elvis Smylie, Australia (27), $17,095
|73-72-75-73—293
|+5
|Clement Sordet, France (27), $17,095
|73-75-72-73—293
|+5
|Andreas Halvorsen, Norway (21), $12,757
|68-75-75-76—294
|+6
|Martin Laird, Scotland (21), $12,757
|77-70-73-74—294
|+6
|David Law, Scotland (21), $12,757
|72-75-75-72—294
|+6
|Conor Purcell, Ireland (21), $12,757
|73-72-77-72—294
|+6
|Jason Scrivener, Australia (21), $12,757
|76-71-77-70—294
|+6
|Maximilian Steinlechner, Austria (21), $12,757
|74-72-73-75—294
|+6
|Julien Brun, France (17), $10,395
|74-74-73-74—295
|+7
|Davis Bryant, United States (17), $10,395
|72-72-71-80—295
|+7
|Jorge Campillo, Spain (17), $10,395
|69-76-76-74—295
|+7
|Robin Williams, South Africa (17), $10,395
|73-74-76-72—295
|+7
|Thomas Aiken, South Africa (14), $8,564
|68-77-75-76—296
|+8
|Jannik De Bruyn, Germany (14), $8,564
|78-70-75-73—296
|+8
|Eugenio Lopez-Chacarra, Spain (14), $8,564
|74-72-75-75—296
|+8
|Andrew Wilson, England (14), $8,564
|76-71-78-71—296
|+8
|Adrian Otaegui, United Arab Emirates (13), $7,796
|69-77-81-70—297
|+9
|Wil Besseling, Netherlands (11), $7,087
|74-74-75-75—298
|+10
|John Catlin, United States (11), $7,087
|71-75-75-77—298
|+10
|Ugo Coussaud, France (11), $7,087
|76-72-76-74—298
|+10
|Joost Luiten, Netherlands (11), $7,087
|71-75-78-74—298
|+10
|Darius Van Driel, Netherlands (11), $7,087
|69-76-84-69—298
|+10
|Nicolas Colsaerts, Belgium (10), $6,260
|75-73-75-76—299
|+11
|Wenyi Ding, China (10), $6,260
|71-77-77-74—299
|+11
|Filippo Celli, Italy (9), $5,670
|72-72-83-73—300
|+12
|Tapio Pulkkanen, Finland (9), $5,670
|77-69-77-77—300
|+12
|Neil Schietekat, South Africa (9), $5,670
|72-74-79-75—300
|+12
|Aaron Cockerill, Canada (8), $5,079
|74-72-78-77—301
|+13
|Sebastian Garcia Rodriguez, Spain (8), $5,079
|76-71-81-73—301
|+13
|Tadeas Tetak, Slovakia (7), $4,725
|70-78-79-76—303
|+15
