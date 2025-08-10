Nexo Championship Par Scores

Sunday At Trump International Golf Links Aberdeen, United Kingdom Purse: $2.8 million Yardage: 7,439; Par: 72 Final Round Grant Forrest,…

Sunday

At Trump International Golf Links

Aberdeen, United Kingdom

Purse: $2.8 million

Yardage: 7,439; Par: 72

Final Round

Grant Forrest, Scotland (585), $401,607 71-66-71-72—280 -8 Joe Dean, England (389), $259,864 69-74-70-71—284 -4 Jacob Skov Olesen, Denmark (181), $122,372 73-70-70-72—285 -3 John Parry, England (181), $122,372 69-74-72-70—285 -3 Kristoffer Reitan, Norway (181), $122,372 72-71-68-74—285 -3 Jordan L. Smith, England (122), $82,684 69-69-78-70—286 -2 Todd Clements, England (90), $60,950 71-71-69-76—287 -1 Oliver Lindell, Finland (90), $60,950 72-70-73-72—287 -1 Andy Sullivan, England (90), $60,950 72-71-70-74—287 -1 David Micheluzzi, Australia (65), $43,783 71-71-75-71—288 E Eddie Pepperell, England (65), $43,783 72-71-71-74—288 E Richard Sterne, South Africa (65), $43,783 67-73-76-72—288 E Matthis Besard, Belgium (51), $34,097 74-70-75-70—289 +1 Justin Harding, South Africa (51), $34,097 70-72-76-71—289 +1 Casey Jarvis, South Africa (51), $34,097 73-74-74-68—289 +1 Benjamin Schmidt, England (51), $34,097 72-72-75-70—289 +1 Jack Senior, England (51), $34,097 73-71-72-73—289 +1 Alexander Settemsdal, Norway (51), $34,097 74-71-73-71—289 +1 Matthew Baldwin, England (40), $27,168 69-77-74-70—290 +2 Daniel Brown, England (40), $27,168 75-73-71-71—290 +2 Daan Huizing, Netherlands (40), $27,168 72-69-70-79—290 +2 Ryan Lumsden, Scotland (40), $27,168 71-74-70-75—290 +2 Ryan Van Velzen, South Africa (40), $27,168 74-72-70-74—290 +2 Marc Warren, Scotland (0), $27,168 72-73-78-67—290 +2 Veer Ahlawat, India (36), $24,215 73-72-75-71—291 +3 Marcus Kinhult, Sweden (36), $24,215 73-72-73-73—291 +3 Marco Penge, England (33), $22,088 75-68-75-74—292 +4 Brandon Robinson-Thompson, England (33), $22,088 70-76-72-74—292 +4 Daniel Young, Scotland (33), $22,088 71-72-73-76—292 +4 Pablo Ereno Perez, Spain (0), $22,088 74-72-74-72—292 +4 Louis Albertse, South Africa (27), $17,095 68-76-75-74—293 +5 Kiradech Aphibarnrat, Thailand (27), $17,095 75-70-75-73—293 +5 Hamish Brown, Denmark (27), $17,095 76-72-75-70—293 +5 Rafa Cabrera Bello, Spain (27), $17,095 74-72-77-70—293 +5 Jens Dantorp, Sweden (27), $17,095 73-72-79-69—293 +5 Dan Erickson, United States (27), $17,095 76-70-75-72—293 +5 Alex Fitzpatrick, England (27), $17,095 69-73-78-73—293 +5 Joakim Lagergren, Sweden (27), $17,095 77-68-75-73—293 +5 Troy Merritt, United States (27), $17,095 71-75-73-74—293 +5 Elvis Smylie, Australia (27), $17,095 73-72-75-73—293 +5 Clement Sordet, France (27), $17,095 73-75-72-73—293 +5 Andreas Halvorsen, Norway (21), $12,757 68-75-75-76—294 +6 Martin Laird, Scotland (21), $12,757 77-70-73-74—294 +6 David Law, Scotland (21), $12,757 72-75-75-72—294 +6 Conor Purcell, Ireland (21), $12,757 73-72-77-72—294 +6 Jason Scrivener, Australia (21), $12,757 76-71-77-70—294 +6 Maximilian Steinlechner, Austria (21), $12,757 74-72-73-75—294 +6 Julien Brun, France (17), $10,395 74-74-73-74—295 +7 Davis Bryant, United States (17), $10,395 72-72-71-80—295 +7 Jorge Campillo, Spain (17), $10,395 69-76-76-74—295 +7 Robin Williams, South Africa (17), $10,395 73-74-76-72—295 +7 Thomas Aiken, South Africa (14), $8,564 68-77-75-76—296 +8 Jannik De Bruyn, Germany (14), $8,564 78-70-75-73—296 +8 Eugenio Lopez-Chacarra, Spain (14), $8,564 74-72-75-75—296 +8 Andrew Wilson, England (14), $8,564 76-71-78-71—296 +8 Adrian Otaegui, United Arab Emirates (13), $7,796 69-77-81-70—297 +9 Wil Besseling, Netherlands (11), $7,087 74-74-75-75—298 +10 John Catlin, United States (11), $7,087 71-75-75-77—298 +10 Ugo Coussaud, France (11), $7,087 76-72-76-74—298 +10 Joost Luiten, Netherlands (11), $7,087 71-75-78-74—298 +10 Darius Van Driel, Netherlands (11), $7,087 69-76-84-69—298 +10 Nicolas Colsaerts, Belgium (10), $6,260 75-73-75-76—299 +11 Wenyi Ding, China (10), $6,260 71-77-77-74—299 +11 Filippo Celli, Italy (9), $5,670 72-72-83-73—300 +12 Tapio Pulkkanen, Finland (9), $5,670 77-69-77-77—300 +12 Neil Schietekat, South Africa (9), $5,670 72-74-79-75—300 +12 Aaron Cockerill, Canada (8), $5,079 74-72-78-77—301 +13 Sebastian Garcia Rodriguez, Spain (8), $5,079 76-71-81-73—301 +13 Tadeas Tetak, Slovakia (7), $4,725 70-78-79-76—303 +15

