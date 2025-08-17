Newly promoted Ligue 1 side Paris FC signs striker Geubbels from St. Gallen

PARIS (AP) — Newly promoted Ligue 1 side Paris FC signed striker Willem Geubbels from Swiss team St. Gallen on…

PARIS (AP) — Newly promoted Ligue 1 side Paris FC signed striker Willem Geubbels from Swiss team St. Gallen on a five-year contract on Sunday.

Paris FC announced the signing with a video posted on X. No transfer fee was given but French sports daily L’Équipe said Geubbels cost 9 million euros ($10.5 million) with a further 2.5 million euros in eventual bonuses.

The 24-year-old Geubbels came through Lyon’s famed youth academy but hardly played for the club before joining Monaco. He scored one league goal there and two for Nantes before joining St. Gallen in 2023, where he scored 14 league goals last season.

Paris FC has large funds at its disposal since its takeover by France’s richest family, the Arnaults of luxury empire LVMH. The energy drink giant Red Bull acquired a minority stake.

For the first time in 35 years two Paris-based soccer clubs are in Ligue 1. Furthermore, Paris FC has changed its home stadium since being promoted and will play at Stade Jean-Bouin, which is literally across the street from defending champion Paris Saint-Germain’s Parc des Princes stadium. ___

