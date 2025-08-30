Newcastle signs Woltemade from Stuttgart for reported club-record fee of $93M

NEWCASTLE, England (AP) — Germany striker Nick Woltemade became Newcastle’s record signing Saturday after joining from Stuttgart for a reported…

NEWCASTLE, England (AP) — Germany striker Nick Woltemade became Newcastle’s record signing Saturday after joining from Stuttgart for a reported fee that could total 69 million pounds ($93 million).

Newcastle’s move for the 23-year-old Woltemade increases the possibility of Alexander Isak finally leaving for Liverpool, which has already had a bid rejected for the Sweden international in this transfer window.

Woltemade scored 17 goals in 33 games for Stuttgart last season, was the top scorer at the recent under-21 European Championship and made his national-team debut for Germany in June.

“From the first contact, I felt like the club really wanted me and had big plans for me,” said Woltemade, who was reportedly pursued by German champion Bayern Munich for much of the offseason.

“It’s a big step in my life to leave Germany but everybody has welcomed me so well and it already feels like family. I have a really good feeling from speaking to the head coach that this is the right place for me to find my best level.”

Woltemade started his career at Werder Bremen and was its youngest-ever Bundesliga player, as a 17-year-old in 2020. He spent the last season at Stuttgart, standing out because of his height — 6-foot-6 (1.98 meters) — and technique.

Newcastle has struggled to find a potential replacement for Isak all summer, having also released fellow striker Callum Wilson.

“We’re delighted to get Nick’s signing over the line so quickly,” Newcastle manager Eddie Howe said. “He fits the profile for exactly what we have been looking to add to our attacking options.

“He’s strong in a lot of areas — he has great technical ability and has proven himself to be a real threat in one of Europe’s top leagues — but he’s also still at an age where he has plenty of room to develop and grow here.”

