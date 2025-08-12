Newcastle signs Germany defender Malick Thiaw from AC Milan

NEWCASTLE, England (AP) — Newcastle signed Germany defender Malick Thiaw from AC Milan on Tuesday. The 24-year-old Thiaw spent three…

NEWCASTLE, England (AP) — Newcastle signed Germany defender Malick Thiaw from AC Milan on Tuesday.

The 24-year-old Thiaw spent three years at Milan, making 85 appearances in all competitions — including one against Newcastle in the Champions League.

Thiaw, who predominantly plays at center back, has played three times for Germany. He is the third signing of the offseason for Newcastle, which is back in the Champions League in the coming season.

“The gaffer (Newcastle manager Eddie Howe) showed me his vision and what he wants to do with me as a player and the club itself, which is really exciting,” said Thiaw, who has reportedly cost Newcastle around 35 million pounds ($46 million).

“I think Newcastle speaks for itself. It’s a great club, a big club with passionate fans who I can’t wait to see at St. James’ Park.”

Howe said Thiaw “will add real quality to our defensive options.”

“Malick is still young but brings valuable experience of Champions League football, as well as playing in the Bundesliga and Serie A, which is a major positive for us as we return to Europe this season,” Howe said.

