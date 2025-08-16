Newcastle draws 0-0 at Aston Villa in Premier League after leaving out striker Isak

LONDON (AP) — Newcastle lacked a cutting edge without star striker Alexander Isak and drew 0-0 at Aston Villa on…

LONDON (AP) — Newcastle lacked a cutting edge without star striker Alexander Isak and drew 0-0 at Aston Villa on Saturday in the Premier League’s opening round.

Isak was left out as he tries to push for a move to defending champion Liverpool. New signing Anthony Elanga looked dangerous the right of Newcastle’s attack, but the visitors could not make the most of their possession.

Villa coped well after defender Ezri Konsa was sent off in the 66th minute for pulling back Anthony Gordon as he raced through on goal.

Later Saturday, Manchester City was at Wolverhampton in the late game and before that it was: Brighton vs. Fulham; Sunderland vs. West Ham, and Tottenham vs. Burnley.

Burnley, Sunderland and Leeds are newly promoted.

Europa League winner Tottenham lost midweek to Champions League winner Paris Saint-Germain in the UEFA Super Cup.

In memory of Jota

A moment’s silence was impeccably observed at Villa Park before the match in memory of the former Liverpool and Wolverhampton Wanderers forward Diogo Jota.

A moment’s silence is being held at all Premier League matches this weekend.

On Friday, Liverpool players and fans paid moving tributes to Jota and his brother, Andre Silva, at Anfield before and during the match against Bournemouth. The brothers died in a car accident in Spain last month.

Liverpool beat Bournemouth 4-2 in a match marred by alleged racial abuse of Bournemouth forward Antoine Semenyo by a fan. On Saturday Semenyo thanked the soccer community for supporting him. ___

AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.