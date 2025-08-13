New York visits Las Vegas following Wilson’s 32-point showing

New York Liberty (21-11, 11-3 Eastern Conference) at Las Vegas Aces (18-14, 11-8 Western Conference) Las Vegas; Wednesday, 9:30 p.m.…

New York Liberty (21-11, 11-3 Eastern Conference) at Las Vegas Aces (18-14, 11-8 Western Conference)

Las Vegas; Wednesday, 9:30 p.m. EDT

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Aces -2; over/under is 170

BOTTOM LINE: Las Vegas Aces hosts the New York Liberty after A’ja Wilson scored 32 points in the Las Vegas Aces’ 94-86 victory over the Connecticut Sun.

The Aces are 10-5 in home games. Las Vegas ranks fifth in the Western Conference in team defense, allowing 82.9 points while holding opponents to 44.3% shooting.

The Liberty are 8-7 in road games. New York is second in the WNBA with 27.3 defensive rebounds per game led by Jonquel Jones averaging 7.3.

Las Vegas’ average of 8.4 made 3-pointers per game this season is the same per game average that New York allows. New York averages 9.8 made 3-pointers per game this season, 2.0 more made shots on average than the 7.8 per game Las Vegas gives up.

The teams play for the third time this season. The Liberty won the last matchup 87-78 on July 9. Sabrina Ionescu scored 28 points to help lead the Liberty to the victory.

TOP PERFORMERS: Wilson is shooting 49.0% and averaging 22.2 points for the Aces. Jackie Young is averaging 17.6 points over the last 10 games.

Natasha Cloud is averaging 10.1 points and 5.6 assists for the Liberty. Ionescu is averaging 21.5 points and 5.7 rebounds while shooting 46.3% over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Aces: 7-3, averaging 85.1 points, 35.1 rebounds, 20.3 assists, 8.4 steals and 4.3 blocks per game while shooting 43.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 84.7 points per game.

Liberty: 5-5, averaging 86.1 points, 33.2 rebounds, 22.9 assists, 7.0 steals and 4.6 blocks per game while shooting 46.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 85.8 points.

INJURIES: Aces: Cheyenne Parker-Tyus: out (personal).

Liberty: Breanna Stewart: out (leg), Isabelle Harrison: out (concussion protocol), Nyara Sabally: out (knee).

