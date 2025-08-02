New York plays Connecticut following Ionescu’s 23-point game

New York Liberty (17-10, 10-3 Eastern Conference) at Connecticut Sun (5-21, 3-7 Eastern Conference) Uncasville, Connecticut; Sunday, 1 p.m. EDT…

New York Liberty (17-10, 10-3 Eastern Conference) at Connecticut Sun (5-21, 3-7 Eastern Conference)

Uncasville, Connecticut; Sunday, 1 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: New York Liberty visits the Connecticut Sun after Sabrina Ionescu scored 23 points in the Liberty’s 78-62 loss to the Connecticut Sun.

The Sun are 3-7 in Eastern Conference games. Connecticut ranks fifth in the Eastern Conference with 8.2 offensive rebounds per game led by Olivia Nelson-Ododa averaging 1.8.

The Liberty are 10-3 in Eastern Conference play. New York is sixth in the Eastern Conference with 7.0 offensive rebounds per game led by Nyara Sabally averaging 1.7.

Connecticut is shooting 40.4% from the field this season, 1.6 percentage points lower than the 42.0% New York allows to opponents. New York averages 86.9 points per game, 0.1 fewer than the 87.0 Connecticut allows.

The teams square off for the third time this season. The Sun won the last meeting 78-62 on Aug. 1. Marina Mabrey scored 18 points to help lead the Sun to the victory.

TOP PERFORMERS: Tina Charles is averaging 16.1 points and 5.7 rebounds for the Sun. Bria Hartley is averaging 12.0 points over the last 10 games.

Natasha Cloud is averaging 10.1 points and 5.9 assists for the Liberty. Ionescu is averaging 21.7 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Sun: 3-7, averaging 79.8 points, 32.9 rebounds, 17.1 assists, 8.4 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 41.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 85.5 points per game.

Liberty: 5-5, averaging 85.7 points, 33.2 rebounds, 22.5 assists, 8.2 steals and 5.7 blocks per game while shooting 44.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 83.7 points.

INJURIES: Sun: None listed.

Liberty: Breanna Stewart: out (leg), Nyara Sabally: out (knee), Kennedy Burke: out (calf).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.