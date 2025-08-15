New York faces Minnesota after Meesseman’s 24-point game

New York Liberty (21-12, 11-3 Eastern Conference) at Minnesota Lynx (27-5, 17-2 Western Conference) Minneapolis; Saturday, 2 p.m. EDT BETMGM…

New York Liberty (21-12, 11-3 Eastern Conference) at Minnesota Lynx (27-5, 17-2 Western Conference)

Minneapolis; Saturday, 2 p.m. EDT

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Lynx -2; over/under is 165.5

BOTTOM LINE: New York Liberty visits the Minnesota Lynx after Emma Meesseman scored 24 points in the Liberty’s 83-77 loss to the Las Vegas Aces.

The Lynx are 16-1 in home games. Minnesota ranks second in the Western Conference with 25.8 defensive rebounds per game led by Napheesa Collier averaging 5.6.

The Liberty are 8-8 in road games. New York averages 86.7 points while outscoring opponents by 5.2 points per game.

Minnesota scores 87.0 points, 5.5 more per game than the 81.5 New York gives up. New York has shot at a 45.6% rate from the field this season, 3.7 percentage points greater than the 41.9% shooting opponents of Minnesota have averaged.

The two teams square off for the third time this season. The Lynx defeated the Liberty 83-71 in their last matchup on Aug. 10. Kayla McBride led the Lynx with 18 points, and Natasha Cloud led the Liberty with 14 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: McBride is averaging 14.8 points and 3.4 assists for the Lynx. Collier is averaging 16.3 points over the last 10 games.

Cloud is averaging 9.9 points and 5.5 assists for the Liberty. Sabrina Ionescu is averaging 20.4 points and 5.3 rebounds while shooting 44.9% over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Lynx: 9-1, averaging 92.1 points, 35.3 rebounds, 24.5 assists, 9.2 steals and 4.9 blocks per game while shooting 49.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.5 points per game.

Liberty: 4-6, averaging 84.9 points, 32.5 rebounds, 22.5 assists, 6.7 steals and 4.1 blocks per game while shooting 46.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 86.5 points.

INJURIES: Lynx: Napheesa Collier: out (ankle).

Liberty: Breanna Stewart: out (leg), Nyara Sabally: out (knee).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

