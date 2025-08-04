New York faces Dallas after Ionescu’s 36-point game

Dallas Wings (8-21, 3-12 Western Conference) at New York Liberty (18-10, 11-3 Eastern Conference) New York; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EDT…

Dallas Wings (8-21, 3-12 Western Conference) at New York Liberty (18-10, 11-3 Eastern Conference)

New York; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: New York Liberty hosts the Dallas Wings after Sabrina Ionescu scored 36 points in the New York Liberty’s 87-78 win against the Connecticut Sun.

The Liberty are 12-3 in home games. New York ranks second in the WNBA averaging 9.6 made 3-pointers per game while shooting 34.7% from deep. Ionescu leads the team averaging 2.4 makes while shooting 31.4% from 3-point range.

The Wings are 3-11 on the road. Dallas ranks sixth in the Western Conference shooting 32.2% from 3-point range.

New York’s average of 9.6 made 3-pointers per game this season is only 0.8 more made shots on average than the 8.8 per game Dallas allows. Dallas averages 6.8 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.8 fewer made shots on average than the 8.6 per game New York allows.

The teams play for the second time this season. The Wings won the last meeting 92-82 on July 29, with Paige Bueckers scoring 20 points in the victory.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ionescu is averaging 20.4 points, 5.6 assists and 1.5 steals for the Liberty. Jonquel Jones is averaging 11.7 points over the last 10 games.

Arike Ogunbowale is averaging 15.7 points and 4.3 assists for the Wings. Bueckers is averaging 16.3 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Liberty: 6-4, averaging 87.4 points, 33.1 rebounds, 23.2 assists, 8.2 steals and 5.5 blocks per game while shooting 45.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 83.6 points per game.

Wings: 2-8, averaging 81.5 points, 35.5 rebounds, 21.3 assists, 7.8 steals and 4.0 blocks per game while shooting 42.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 89.4 points.

INJURIES: Liberty: Breanna Stewart: out (leg), Nyara Sabally: out (knee), Kennedy Burke: out (calf).

Wings: Tyasha Harris: out for season (knee).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

