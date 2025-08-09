New York and Minnesota match up in battle of top offenses

Minnesota Lynx (26-5, 17-2 Western Conference) at New York Liberty (20-10, 11-3 Eastern Conference) New York; Sunday, 12:30 p.m. EDT…

Minnesota Lynx (26-5, 17-2 Western Conference) at New York Liberty (20-10, 11-3 Eastern Conference)

New York; Sunday, 12:30 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: The New York Liberty and the Minnesota Lynx face off in a matchup between the WNBA’s top two offenses.

The Liberty are 13-3 on their home court. New York is the WNBA leader averaging 9.7 made 3-pointers per game while shooting 35.3% from deep. Sabrina Ionescu leads the team averaging 2.3 makes while shooting 31.1% from 3-point range.

The Lynx are 10-4 on the road. Minnesota leads the WNBA with 23.9 assists per game led by Courtney Williams averaging 6.3.

New York scores 86.9 points, 11.1 more per game than the 75.8 Minnesota gives up. Minnesota averages 9.6 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.3 more made shots on average than the 8.3 per game New York gives up.

The teams play for the second time this season. In the last matchup on July 31 the Lynx won 100-93 led by 30 points from Napheesa Collier, while Ionescu scored 31 points for the Liberty.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ionescu is averaging 19.9 points and 5.5 assists for the Liberty. Jonquel Jones is averaging 14.6 points over the last 10 games.

Alanna Smith is averaging 9.9 points, 5.3 rebounds and two blocks for the Lynx. Collier is averaging 18.9 points and 5.3 rebounds while shooting 57.9% over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Liberty: 6-4, averaging 88.1 points, 32.8 rebounds, 23.6 assists, 7.8 steals and 5.1 blocks per game while shooting 47.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 83.9 points per game.

Lynx: 8-2, averaging 91.9 points, 34.9 rebounds, 24.3 assists, 9.3 steals and 4.9 blocks per game while shooting 48.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 78.1 points.

INJURIES: Liberty: Breanna Stewart: out (leg), Nyara Sabally: out (knee), Kennedy Burke: out (calf).

Lynx: Napheesa Collier: out (ankle).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

