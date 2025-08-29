New York aims for 25th win of season in matchup against Phoenix

New York Liberty (24-15, 13-5 Eastern Conference) at Phoenix Mercury (24-14, 13-9 Western Conference) Phoenix; Saturday, 10 p.m. EDT BOTTOM…

New York Liberty (24-15, 13-5 Eastern Conference) at Phoenix Mercury (24-14, 13-9 Western Conference)

Phoenix; Saturday, 10 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: New York Liberty will look for its 25th win of the season when the Liberty visit the Phoenix Mercury.

The Mercury are 13-6 in home games. Phoenix is 3-3 in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Liberty have gone 8-10 away from home. New York has a 3-1 record in games decided by less than 4 points.

Phoenix averages 83.2 points per game, 2.2 more points than the 81.0 New York allows. New York averages 5.6 more points per game (85.7) than Phoenix allows (80.1).

The two teams match up for the fourth time this season. The Liberty defeated the Mercury 89-76 in their last matchup on July 25. Sabrina Ionescu led the Liberty with 29 points, and Alyssa Thomas led the Mercury with 20 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Sami Whitcomb is averaging 9.3 points for the Mercury. Kahleah Copper is averaging 15.6 points over the last 10 games.

Natasha Cloud is averaging 10 points and 5.3 assists for the Liberty. Jonquel Jones is averaging 15.0 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Mercury: 7-3, averaging 82.6 points, 36.3 rebounds, 21.1 assists, 7.2 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 43.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.7 points per game.

Liberty: 5-5, averaging 82.3 points, 32.3 rebounds, 22.3 assists, 5.7 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 46.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 81.2 points.

INJURIES: Mercury: None listed.

Liberty: Nyara Sabally: out (knee).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.