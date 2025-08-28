Live Radio
NCAA FBS Team Team Passing Defense Efficiency

The Associated Press

August 28, 2025, 1:04 PM

Team Passing Efficiency Defense

G Att Cp DInt Yds Tds Pts
Hawaii 1 30 15 1 109 0 73.85
Kansas 1 29 18 2 179 0 100.12
W. Kentucky 1 30 19 1 209 0 115.19
UNLV 1 52 31 4 395 2 120.73
Stanford 1 40 27 0 210 2 128.10
Kansas St. 1 28 14 0 183 2 128.47
Sam Houston St. 1 51 33 0 401 3 150.16
Iowa St. 1 30 21 0 273 2 168.44
Fresno St. 1 20 18 0 176 3 213.42

Sports
