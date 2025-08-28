NCAA FBS Team Team Passing Defense Efficiency

Team Passing Efficiency Defense
|G
|Att
|Cp
|DInt
|Yds
|Tds
|Pts
|Hawaii
|1
|30
|15
|1
|109
|0
|73.85
|Kansas
|1
|29
|18
|2
|179
|0
|100.12
|W. Kentucky
|1
|30
|19
|1
|209
|0
|115.19
|UNLV
|1
|52
|31
|4
|395
|2
|120.73
|Stanford
|1
|40
|27
|0
|210
|2
|128.10
|Kansas St.
|1
|28
|14
|0
|183
|2
|128.47
|Sam Houston St.
|1
|51
|33
|0
|401
|3
|150.16
|Iowa St.
|1
|30
|21
|0
|273
|2
|168.44
|Fresno St.
|1
|20
|18
|0
|176
|3
|213.42
