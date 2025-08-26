NCAA FBS Individual Leading Passers

Leading Passers
|G
|Att
|Cp
|InL
|Yds
|Tds
|Pts
|J.Daniels, Kansas
|1
|20
|18
|0
|176
|3
|213.4
|A.Johnson, Kansas St.
|1
|30
|21
|0
|273
|2
|168.4
|A.Colandrea, UNLV
|1
|21
|15
|0
|195
|1
|165.1
|M.McIvor, W. Kentucky
|1
|51
|33
|0
|401
|3
|150.2
|M.Alejado, Hawaii
|1
|39
|27
|0
|210
|2
|131.4
|R.Becht, Iowa St.
|1
|28
|14
|0
|183
|2
|128.5
|H.Watson, Sam Houston St.
|1
|30
|19
|1
|209
|0
|115.2
|E.Warner, Fresno St.
|1
|29
|18
|2
|179
|0
|100.1
|B.Gulbranson, Stanford
|1
|30
|15
|1
|109
|0
|73.9
