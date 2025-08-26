Live Radio
NCAA FBS Individual Leading Passers

The Associated Press

August 26, 2025, 11:13 AM

Leading Passers

G Att Cp InL Yds Tds Pts
J.Daniels, Kansas 1 20 18 0 176 3 213.4
A.Johnson, Kansas St. 1 30 21 0 273 2 168.4
A.Colandrea, UNLV 1 21 15 0 195 1 165.1
M.McIvor, W. Kentucky 1 51 33 0 401 3 150.2
M.Alejado, Hawaii 1 39 27 0 210 2 131.4
R.Becht, Iowa St. 1 28 14 0 183 2 128.5
H.Watson, Sam Houston St. 1 30 19 1 209 0 115.2
E.Warner, Fresno St. 1 29 18 2 179 0 100.1
B.Gulbranson, Stanford 1 30 15 1 109 0 73.9

