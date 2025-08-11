Nationals Notebook: Hopefully a pair of All-Stars are returning to form

The Nationals shutout of San Francisco on Sunday saw two of the Nats' premiere players turn around serious tailspins.

Thank goodness for the Nationals 8-0 shutout of San Francisco on Sunday.

The victory didn’t just secure their series with the Giants, but the game also saw two of the Nats’ premier players turn around what were serious tailspins that started after career milestones for both.

I’m referring to James Wood and MacKenzie Gore, who were both selected to this year’s All-Star game. Unfortunately the midsummer classic apparently robbed some of their mojo, as Wood hit .149 with one homer over the first 19 games after the midsummer hiatus.

And while it’s almost expected those who participate in the home run derby to regress, the season of MacKenzie Gore imploded after tossing a 1-2-3 inning in the All-Star Game (0-4 with a 13.21 ERA in his first four starts).

However, Sunday both turned back to the calendar a few months to showcase why each merited an All-Star selection: Gore struck out 10 while throwing six scoreless innings while Wood went 2-5 at the plate with four RBI. If this team wants to have any hope of avoiding a 100-loss season (and they’d need to go 16-29 to do so), Wood and Gore are going to have to post more outings like Sunday’s.

Digesting the Division: Philadelphia (68-49) opened up a five and a half-game lead by sweeping Texas, with trading deadline pickup Jhoan Duran picking up a pair of saves (he has four since coming to the Phillies).

The New York Mets (63-55) are in serious free-fall, having dropped eight of nine to begin the month. Miami (57-60) had been playing tag with the .500 mark during the week before losing three straight to Atlanta (51-67).

The series was notable for the fact that for the first time in MLB history a female umpire officiated a game, as Jen Pawol was called up to the bigs for Saturday’s doubleheader before standing behind home plate Sunday.

Washington (46-70) hopes its victories Saturday and Sunday afternoons turn around its disastrous day game record (now 16-34 on the season).

O’s Woes: The Birds (53-65) lost two of three games to the Athletics at home as rookie Brandon Young fell to 0-6 on the season. The Orioles face contenders Houston and Boston this week.

Diamond King: Cade Cavalli did not earn the win Wednesday, but the 2020 first round pick tossed four and a third scoreless innings in the Nats’ 2-1 win over the Athletics. It was the rookie’s first big league appearance since 2022, as he had been sidelined by injuries and illness since making his MLB debut.

Last Week’s Heroes: Brad Lord allowed just one run over six innings in his start while Jose A. Ferrer posted a win in relief. Riley Adams went .357 with a homer. Luis Garcia Jr. batted .375 with two runs scored and two RBI while James Wood drove in six.

Last Week’s Humbled: Brady House hit .158 while Jacob Young batted .150 and Nathaniel Lowe went 1-for-16 (.063) at the plate. Mitchell Parker allowed four runs over five innings while Andy Lara coughed up six runs over two frames.

Game to Watch: Philadelphia comes to the District this upcoming weekend and Saturday they start Zack Wheeler (10-5, 2.68 ERA, 189 strikeouts) against MacKenzie Gore, who’s fresh off posting his best outing in some time. Can Gore build off that victory?

