Nationals beat Giants 8-0 and spoil Justin Verlander’s 3,500th career strikeout

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — CJ Abrams homered and the Nationals spoiled a milestone achievement by San Francisco’s Justin Verlander on Sunday as Washington beat the Giants 8-0.

Josh Bell and Paul DeJong had three hits apiece to highlight a 17-hit day for Washington. James Wood had a pair of two-run doubles as the Nationals won a series at Oracle Park for the fourth straight season.

Verlander (1-9), the three-time Cy Young Award winner who has struggled in his first season with the Giants, struck out the side in the first inning and became the 10th pitcher in MLB history with 3,500 strikeouts.

The milestone mark was the lone bright spot for the 42-year-old Verlander, who was unbeaten in five career starts against the Nationals before Sunday. He allowed 11 hits and five runs with six strikeouts and a walk.

MacKenzie Gore (5-12) had 10 strikeouts and pitched six scoreless innings for his first win since July 9. Cole Henry, PJ Poulin and Clayton Beeter each retired three batters to complete the three-hit shutout.

Abrams started Washington’s offensive onslaught in the second inning with a two-out home run off Verlander that hit the foul pole in right. That came three pitches after Wood doubled in a pair of runs.

Wood also connected for a two-run double off Spencer Bivens in the seventh.

Key moment

The Nationals seized the momentum with three consecutive hits with two outs that led to four runs in the second inning.

Key stat

Three of the hits allowed by Verlander had an exit velocity of 103.9 mph or faster.

Up next

Giants ace RHP Logan Webb (10-8, 3.24 ERA) faces the Padres in San Diego on Monday.

Nationals RHP Cade Cavalli (0-0, 0.00) pitches against Royals LHP Bailey Falter (7-6, 4.14) on Monday in his second start since 2022.

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB

