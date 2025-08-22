NASCAR-Xfinity Wawa 250 Powered by Coca-Cola Results

Friday At Daytona International Speedway Daytona Beach, Fla. Lap length: 2.50 miles (Start position in parentheses) 1. (1) Connor Zilisch,…

Friday

At Daytona International Speedway

Daytona Beach, Fla.

Lap length: 2.50 miles

(Start position in parentheses)

1. (1) Connor Zilisch, Chevrolet, 104 laps, 40 points.

2. (3) Sammy Smith, Chevrolet, 104, 45.

3. (5) Justin Allgaier, Chevrolet, 104, 50.

4. (10) Jesse Love, Chevrolet, 104, 42.

5. (2) Sam Mayer, Ford, 104, 41.

6. (7) Brandon Jones, Toyota, 104, 38.

7. (11) Dean Thompson, Toyota, 104, 35.

8. (36) Garrett Smithley, Chevrolet, 104, 29.

9. (12) Brennan Poole, Chevrolet, 104, 28.

10. (6) Carson Kvapil, Chevrolet, 104, 27.

11. (31) Ryan Ellis, Chevrolet, 104, 26.

12. (24) William Sawalich, Toyota, 104, 26.

13. (34) Patrick Emerling, Chevrolet, 104, 0.

14. (23) Blaine Perkins, Chevrolet, 104, 23.

15. (26) Mason Maggio, Toyota, 104, 22.

16. (8) Harrison Burton, Ford, 104, 25.

17. (27) Sheldon Creed, Ford, 104, 26.

18. (28) Josh Bilicki, Chevrolet, 104, 19.

19. (21) Justin Haley, Chevrolet, 104, 0.

20. (13) Jeb Burton, Chevrolet, 104, 19.

21. (25) Joey Gase, Chevrolet, 104, 16.

22. (38) Natalie Decker, Chevrolet, 104, 15.

23. (18) Nicholas Sanchez, Chevrolet, 104, 14.

24. (29) Aric Almirola, Toyota, accident, 103, 13.

25. (4) Austin Hill, Chevrolet, accident, 103, 26.

26. (35) Leland Honeyman, Chevrolet, accident, 103, 11.

27. (30) Kyle Sieg, Ford, accident, 103, 10.

28. (37) Caesar Bacarella, Chevrolet, 103, 9.

29. (15) Rajah Caruth, Chevrolet, 102, 0.

30. (14) Taylor Gray, Toyota, 101, 10.

31. (22) Ryan Sieg, Ford, accident, 98, 7.

32. (9) Christian Eckes, Chevrolet, accident, 97, 17.

33. (33) Matt DiBenedetto, Chevrolet, accident, 96, 12.

34. (20) Josh Williams, Chevrolet, accident, 96, 3.

35. (17) Daniel Dye, Chevrolet, accident, 96, 2.

36. (16) Jeremy Clements, Chevrolet, accident, 89, 1.

37. (32) Anthony Alfredo, Chevrolet, electrical, 67, 4.

38. (19) Parker Retzlaff, Chevrolet, garage, 30, 1.

Race Statistics

Average Speed of Race Winner: 115.142 mph.

Time of Race: 2 hours, 15 minutes, 28 seconds.

Margin of Victory: Under Caution.

Caution Flags: 7 for 39 laps.

Lead Changes: 22 among 10 drivers.

Lap Leaders: C.Zilisch 0; S.Smith 1-8; S.Mayer 9-23; S.Smith 24-27; S.Mayer 28; S.Smith 29-32; J.Love 33-37; C.Zilisch 38-39; S.Smith 40-41; J.Haley 42-48; J.Love 49-57; J.Allgaier 58-63; G.Smithley 64; A.Hill 65-71; S.Creed 72; R.Sieg 73; S.Creed 74; R.Sieg 75-76; S.Creed 77; R.Sieg 78-84; A.Hill 85; R.Sieg 86-94; C.Zilisch 95-104

Leaders Summary (Driver, Times Led, Laps Led): R.Sieg, 4 times for 19 laps; S.Smith, 4 times for 18 laps; S.Mayer, 2 times for 16 laps; J.Love, 2 times for 14 laps; C.Zilisch, 2 times for 12 laps; A.Hill, 2 times for 8 laps; J.Haley, 1 time for 7 laps; J.Allgaier, 1 time for 6 laps; S.Creed, 3 times for 3 laps; G.Smithley, 1 time for 1 lap.

Wins: C.Zilisch, 6; J.Allgaier, 3; A.Hill, 3; S.Mayer, 1; J.Love, 1; B.Jones, 1; S.Smith, 1; N.Sanchez, 1; A.Almirola, 1.

Top 16 in Points: 1. C.Zilisch, 823; 2. J.Allgaier, 816; 3. S.Mayer, 799; 4. J.Love, 731; 5. A.Hill, 690; 6. C.Kvapil, 660; 7. B.Jones, 646; 8. S.Creed, 625; 9. T.Gray, 624; 10. S.Smith, 603; 11. H.Burton, 578; 12. N.Sanchez, 555; 13. J.Burton, 548; 14. R.Sieg, 540; 15. C.Eckes, 506; 16. D.Thompson, 496.

NASCAR Driver Rating Formula

A maximum of 150 points can be attained in a race.

The formula combines the following categories: Wins, Finishes, Top-15 Finishes, Average Running Position While on Lead Lap, Average Speed Under Green, Fastest Lap, Led Most Laps, Lead-Lap Finish.

