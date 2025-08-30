NASCAR-Xfinity Pacific Office Automation 147 Results

Saturday At Portland International Raceway Portland, Ore. Lap length: 1.97 miles (Start position in parentheses) 1. (1) Connor Zilisch, Chevrolet,…

Saturday

At Portland International Raceway

Portland, Ore.

Lap length: 1.97 miles

(Start position in parentheses)

1. (1) Connor Zilisch, Chevrolet, 78 laps, 60 points.

2. (4) William Sawalich, Toyota, 78, 48.

3. (7) Nicholas Sanchez, Chevrolet, 78, 34.

4. (15) Christian Eckes, Chevrolet, 78, 35.

5. (3) Austin Hill, Chevrolet, 78, 50.

6. (9) Carson Kvapil, Chevrolet, 78, 41.

7. (17) Jeb Burton, Chevrolet, 78, 30.

8. (14) Austin Green, Chevrolet, 78, 29.

9. (23) Blaine Perkins, Chevrolet, 78, 28.

10. (10) Jesse Love, Chevrolet, 78, 31.

11. (26) Daniel Dye, Chevrolet, 78, 26.

12. (18) Harrison Burton, Ford, 78, 25.

13. (28) Brennan Poole, Chevrolet, 78, 24.

14. (13) Taylor Gray, Toyota, 78, 23.

15. (2) Justin Allgaier, Chevrolet, 78, 38.

16. (5) Sam Mayer, Ford, 78, 34.

17. (25) Jeremy Clements, Chevrolet, 78, 20.

18. (11) Brandon Jones, Toyota, 78, 25.

19. (19) Joey Hand, Ford, 78, 18.

20. (6) Alon Day, Toyota, 78, 17.

21. (30) Ryan Ellis, Chevrolet, 78, 16.

22. (8) Sammy Smith, Chevrolet, 78, 16.

23. (33) Josh Williams, Chevrolet, 78, 14.

24. (20) Ryan Sieg, Ford, 78, 13.

25. (31) Garrett Smithley, Chevrolet, 78, 12.

26. (34) Kyle Sieg, Chevrolet, 78, 11.

27. (16) Sheldon Creed, Ford, 78, 11.

28. (36) Thomas Annunziata, Chevrolet, 78, 9.

29. (35) Takuma Kago, Toyota, 75, 8.

30. (29) Parker Retzlaff, Chevrolet, electrical, 74, 7.

31. (12) Jack Perkins, Toyota, suspension, 71, 12.

32. (22) Dean Thompson, Toyota, 71, 5.

33. (21) Anthony Alfredo, Chevrolet, transmission, 63, 4.

34. (24) Matt DiBenedetto, Chevrolet, suspension, 56, 3.

35. (27) Will Brown, Chevrolet, suspension, 49, 2.

36. (37) Alex Labbe, Chevrolet, fuelpump, 49, 1.

37. (32) Vicente Salas, Chevrolet, 43, 1.

___

Race Statistics

Average Speed of Race Winner: 74.025 mph.

Time of Race: 2 hours, 18 minutes, 15 seconds.

Margin of Victory: 1.572 seconds.

Caution Flags: 4 for 14 laps.

Lead Changes: 2 among 2 drivers.

Lap Leaders: C.Zilisch 0-67; A.Hill 68-75; C.Zilisch 76-78

Leaders Summary (Driver, Times Led, Laps Led): C.Zilisch, 2 times for 70 laps; A.Hill, 1 time for 8 laps.

Wins: C.Zilisch, 7; J.Allgaier, 3; A.Hill, 3; S.Mayer, 1; J.Love, 1; B.Jones, 1; S.Smith, 1; N.Sanchez, 1; A.Almirola, 1.

Top 16 in Points: 1. J.Allgaier, 866; 2. C.Zilisch, 863; 3. S.Mayer, 840; 4. J.Love, 773; 5. A.Hill, 716; 6. C.Kvapil, 687; 7. B.Jones, 684; 8. S.Creed, 651; 9. S.Smith, 648; 10. T.Gray, 634; 11. H.Burton, 603; 12. N.Sanchez, 569; 13. J.Burton, 567; 14. R.Sieg, 547; 15. D.Thompson, 531; 16. C.Eckes, 523.

___

NASCAR Driver Rating Formula

A maximum of 150 points can be attained in a race.

The formula combines the following categories: Wins, Finishes, Top-15 Finishes, Average Running Position While on Lead Lap, Average Speed Under Green, Fastest Lap, Led Most Laps, Lead-Lap Finish.

