NASCAR-Xfinity Mission 200 At The Glen Results

Saturday At Watkins Glen International Watkins Glen, N.Y. Lap length: 2.45 miles (Start position in parentheses) 1. (1) Connor Zilisch,…

Saturday

At Watkins Glen International

Watkins Glen, N.Y.

Lap length: 2.45 miles

(Start position in parentheses)

1. (1) Connor Zilisch, Chevrolet, 82 laps, 51 points.

2. (4) Sam Mayer, Ford, 82, 43.

3. (6) Sammy Smith, Chevrolet, 82, 36.

4. (10) Austin Hill, Chevrolet, 82, 40.

5. (14) Carson Kvapil, Chevrolet, 82, 38.

6. (9) Justin Allgaier, Chevrolet, 82, 44.

7. (18) Austin Green, Chevrolet, 82, 31.

8. (36) Christian Eckes, Chevrolet, 82, 29.

9. (13) Brandon Jones, Toyota, 82, 28.

10. (17) Harrison Burton, Ford, 82, 32.

11. (8) Kaz Grala, Toyota, 82, 0.

12. (31) Brennan Poole, Chevrolet, 82, 25.

13. (19) Dean Thompson, Toyota, 82, 28.

14. (15) Jesse Love, Chevrolet, 82, 29.

15. (30) Jeremy Clements, Chevrolet, 82, 22.

16. (23) Jeb Burton, Chevrolet, 82, 21.

17. (21) Daniel Dye, Chevrolet, 82, 20.

18. (3) Taylor Gray, Toyota, 82, 28.

19. (26) Stefan Parsons, Chevrolet, 82, 0.

20. (38) Austin J Hill, Chevrolet, 82, 17.

21. (35) Glen Reen, Toyota, 82, 16.

22. (22) Parker Retzlaff, Chevrolet, 82, 18.

23. (32) Blaine Perkins, Chevrolet, 80, 14.

24. (7) Nicholas Sanchez, Chevrolet, accident, 75, 20.

25. (12) Michael McDowell, Chevrolet, accident, 73, 0.

26. (5) William Sawalich, Toyota, accident, 73, 11.

27. (27) Josh Bilicki, Chevrolet, accident, 73, 10.

28. (29) Ryan Sieg, Ford, accident, 73, 11.

29. (33) Ryan Ellis, Chevrolet, accident, 73, 8.

30. (28) Kyle Sieg, Ford, accident, 73, 7.

31. (2) Shane Van Gisbergen, Chevrolet, accident, 64, 0.

32. (20) Anthony Alfredo, Chevrolet, 63, 5.

33. (24) Matt DiBenedetto, Chevrolet, suspension, 52, 5.

34. (34) Preston Pardus, Chevrolet, 52, 3.

35. (11) Sheldon Creed, Ford, accident, 50, 14.

36. (16) Riley Herbst, Toyota, engine, 39, 0.

37. (25) Thomas Annunziata, Chevrolet, accident, 24, 1.

38. (37) Garrett Smithley, Chevrolet, engine, 3, 1.

Race Statistics

Average Speed of Race Winner: 81.737 mph.

Time of Race: 2 hours, 26 minutes, 49 seconds.

Margin of Victory: 2.326 seconds.

Caution Flags: 7 for 20 laps.

Lead Changes: 17 among 9 drivers.

Lap Leaders: C.Zilisch 0-6; S.Van Gisbergen 7; C.Zilisch 8-18; J.Allgaier 19-21; C.Zilisch 22-23; W.Sawalich 24; C.Zilisch 25-43; S.Van Gisbergen 44; C.Zilisch 45-53; P.Retzlaff 54; J.Love 55; S.Van Gisbergen 56-64; C.Zilisch 65-68; A.Hill 69-71; M.McDowell 72; C.Zilisch 73-77; S.Smith 78; C.Zilisch 79-82

Leaders Summary (Driver, Times Led, Laps Led): C.Zilisch, 8 times for 60 laps; S.Van Gisbergen, 3 times for 11 laps; A.Hill, 1 time for 3 laps; J.Allgaier, 1 time for 3 laps; S.Smith, 1 time for 1 lap; J.Love, 1 time for 1 lap; P.Retzlaff, 1 time for 1 lap; M.McDowell, 1 time for 1 lap; W.Sawalich, 1 time for 1 lap.

Wins: C.Zilisch, 6; J.Allgaier, 3; A.Hill, 3; S.Mayer, 1; J.Love, 1; B.Jones, 1; S.Smith, 1; N.Sanchez, 1; A.Almirola, 1.

Top 16 in Points: 1. C.Zilisch, 823; 2. J.Allgaier, 816; 3. S.Mayer, 799; 4. J.Love, 731; 5. A.Hill, 690; 6. C.Kvapil, 660; 7. B.Jones, 646; 8. S.Creed, 625; 9. T.Gray, 624; 10. S.Smith, 603; 11. H.Burton, 578; 12. N.Sanchez, 555; 13. J.Burton, 548; 14. R.Sieg, 540; 15. C.Eckes, 506; 16. D.Thompson, 496.

NASCAR Driver Rating Formula

A maximum of 150 points can be attained in a race.

The formula combines the following categories: Wins, Finishes, Top-15 Finishes, Average Running Position While on Lead Lap, Average Speed Under Green, Fastest Lap, Led Most Laps, Lead-Lap Finish.

