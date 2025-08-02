NASCAR-Xfinity HyVee Perks 250 Results

Saturday At Iowa Speedway Newton, Iowa. Lap length: 0.88 miles (Start position in parentheses) 1. (5) Sam Mayer, Ford, 250…

Saturday

At Iowa Speedway

Newton, Iowa.

Lap length: 0.88 miles

(Start position in parentheses)

1. (5) Sam Mayer, Ford, 250 laps, 54 points.

2. (1) Jesse Love, Chevrolet, 250, 48.

3. (11) Ross Chastain, Chevrolet, 250, 0.

4. (4) Connor Zilisch, Chevrolet, 250, 43.

5. (17) Harrison Burton, Ford, 250, 37.

6. (3) Carson Hocevar, Chevrolet, 250, 0.

7. (14) Sheldon Creed, Ford, 250, 35.

8. (7) Ryan Sieg, Ford, 250, 30.

9. (8) Carson Kvapil, Chevrolet, 250, 35.

10. (25) Christian Eckes, Chevrolet, 250, 27.

11. (2) William Sawalich, Toyota, 250, 38.

12. (16) Justin Bonsignore, Toyota, 250, 25.

13. (28) Parker Retzlaff, Chevrolet, 250, 24.

14. (6) Austin Dillon, Chevrolet, 250, 0.

15. (9) Sammy Smith, Chevrolet, 250, 22.

16. (15) Justin Allgaier, Chevrolet, 250, 22.

17. (36) Taylor Gray, Toyota, 250, 28.

18. (24) Kyle Sieg, Ford, 250, 19.

19. (26) Nicholas Sanchez, Chevrolet, 250, 18.

20. (22) Brennan Poole, Chevrolet, 250, 17.

21. (29) Josh Bilicki, Chevrolet, 250, 16.

22. (27) Jeremy Clements, Chevrolet, 250, 15.

23. (12) Brandon Jones, Toyota, 250, 23.

24. (18) Corey Day, Chevrolet, 249, 13.

25. (34) Ryan Ellis, Chevrolet, 249, 12.

26. (19) Anthony Alfredo, Chevrolet, 249, 11.

27. (33) Joey Gase, Chevrolet, 249, 10.

28. (21) Blaine Perkins, Chevrolet, 249, 9.

29. (32) Jeb Burton, Chevrolet, 249, 8.

30. (35) Patrick Emerling, Chevrolet, 249, 0.

31. (20) Dean Thompson, Toyota, 248, 6.

32. (23) Thomas Annunziata, Chevrolet, 248, 5.

33. (30) Garrett Smithley, Chevrolet, 247, 4.

34. (37) Tyler Tomassi, Toyota, 240, 3.

35. (13) Matt DiBenedetto, Chevrolet, accident, 221, 2.

36. (10) Daniel Dye, Chevrolet, accident, 200, 4.

37. (31) Mason Massey, Chevrolet, suspension, 172, 1.

38. (38) Dawson Cram, Chevrolet, vibration, 93, 1.

___

Race Statistics

Average Speed of Race Winner: 87.84 mph.

Time of Race: 2 hours, 29 minutes, 26 seconds.

Margin of Victory: Under Caution.

Caution Flags: 9 for 61 laps.

Lead Changes: 13 among 8 drivers.

Lap Leaders: J.Love 0-1; C.Zilisch 2-7; J.Love 8; C.Zilisch 9-64; J.Love 65-83; R.Chastain 84-124; T.Gray 125; S.Smith 126-128; R.Chastain 129-207; T.Gray 208; B.Jones 209-211; J.Allgaier 212; J.Love 213-222; S.Mayer 223-250

Leaders Summary (Driver, Times Led, Laps Led): R.Chastain, 2 times for 120 laps; C.Zilisch, 2 times for 62 laps; J.Love, 4 times for 31 laps; S.Mayer, 1 time for 28 laps; S.Smith, 1 time for 3 laps; B.Jones, 1 time for 3 laps; T.Gray, 2 times for 2 laps; J.Allgaier, 1 time for 1 lap.

Wins: C.Zilisch, 5; J.Allgaier, 3; A.Hill, 3; S.Mayer, 1; J.Love, 1; B.Jones, 1; S.Smith, 1; N.Sanchez, 1; A.Almirola, 1.

Top 16 in Points: 1. C.Zilisch, 772; 2. J.Allgaier, 772; 3. S.Mayer, 756; 4. J.Love, 702; 5. A.Hill, 650; 6. C.Kvapil, 622; 7. B.Jones, 618; 8. S.Creed, 611; 9. T.Gray, 596; 10. S.Smith, 567; 11. H.Burton, 546; 12. N.Sanchez, 535; 13. R.Sieg, 529; 14. J.Burton, 527; 15. C.Eckes, 477; 16. D.Thompson, 468.

___

NASCAR Driver Rating Formula

A maximum of 150 points can be attained in a race.

The formula combines the following categories: Wins, Finishes, Top-15 Finishes, Average Running Position While on Lead Lap, Average Speed Under Green, Fastest Lap, Led Most Laps, Lead-Lap Finish.

